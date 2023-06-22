‘Fourth Friday’s new home is West 11th

Organizers of downtown Anniston’s “Fourth Friday” business promotion have given the seasonal event a new name and a minor change of venue.
The new Noble Street park at the intersection with 11th Street will be home base for what’s now called Fourth Friday Makers Market, which will feature live music by Brad Burke along with crafts and artisan vendors.
The benefit for Noble Street businesses is that the thoroughfare will no longer be blocked off; instead the barricades will be on West 11th between Noble and Moore to allow for more vendors, food trucks and a free Kids Zone.
Karla Eden, Main Street Anniston director, said that “everyone’s favorite balloon man, Big Sam,” will be offering his wacky creations in front of the former Courthouse Café.
“The last couple of years, we’ve done a great job at getting people downtown during Fourth Friday. Foot traffic is so important to any downtown business and we would like to see the foot traffic venturing off the sidewalks and into our restaurants and stores,” Eden said, “With that in mind, we have moved the Fourth Friday footprint off of Noble Street. This will allow guests to park and walk along Noble Street. As the summer series progresses, we hope to see more of our stores extending their shopping hours during Fourth Friday.”
Eden said Main Street Anniston is working on a scavenger hunt for Fourth Fridays later this summer that will encourage citizens to shop and dine downtown during Fourth Friday events.
“We know Fourth Friday will look a little different but we are excited to see everyone downtown this Friday from 6 p.m. till 9 p.m.,” Eden said.
Future dates for the Fourth Fridays Makers Market:
WHAT: Fourth Fridays Makers Market
WHEN: Friday, June 23 from 6-9 p.m.
WHERE: Noble Street Park at the corner of 11th and Noble streets
