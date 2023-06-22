 Skip to main content
featured

‘Fourth Friday’s new home is West 11th

Sights from 2022 Fourth Friday in downtown Anniston. Photo by Bill Wilson

Organizers of downtown Anniston’s “Fourth Friday” business promotion have given the seasonal event a new name and a minor change of venue.

The new Noble Street park at the intersection with 11th Street will be home base for what’s now called Fourth Friday Makers Market, which will feature live music by Brad Burke along with crafts and artisan vendors. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.