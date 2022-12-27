 Skip to main content
‘It’s on fire, it’s on fire!’

Fourteen lose homes when downtown Anniston apartment complex burns Monday night

Fire hazard

Sherry Nicholson, 58, stands next to her burned apartment at 1726 Wilmer Avenue in Anniston. She said she lost everything she owned in the Monday night fire. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Local representatives of the American Red Cross were at the scene Tuesday in downtown Anniston to assist residents of an apartment complex destroyed by fire Monday night.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Wilmer Avenue. The cause was not immediately clear, but the effect was: Approximately 14 people — and an untold number of cats — were left homeless.

