Founder of Heritage Festival organizes 42nd celebration

When Georgia Calhoun, 91, starts something, she doesn’t stop.
For the 42nd year in a row, she is hosting the Heritage Festival she founded in 1980 as a member of the Anniston Museum League. It is set for Feb. 19 at the Longleaf Botanical Gardens.
Her goal, back then and now, is to involve members of the Black community in culture, history, education and socialization with people of other races.
“When I was appointed to the league board by Senator Doug Ghee,” Calhoun said of the former Alabama state senator. “I would go to the different receptions, but no Blacks were coming. The then director of the museum said I had a lot of nerve being the first Black. ‘That will change,’ I told him.”
At that time, Calhoun was a busy mother of two sons and was a teacher at Norwood Elementary School. However, she accepted the appointment and has remained dedicated to the league. The league was concerned that there were no black residents attending any of the museum’s events.
As a teacher, Calhoun remembered how she had motivated black parents to attend her school’s PTA meetings.
“Put the children on the program, and the parents will come,” she told the principal.
It worked. Black parents showed up to see their children recite poetry and stayed for the meetings.
In response to her suggestion, the board supported Calhoun in her effort to organize the first festival that was called, at that time, the Black Heritage Festival. She visited Black schools and invited the students to compete in a poetry reading.
Afterward, the festival began growing. The league added in a “Tasting Bee.” Calhoun’s many Back friends from her church and her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority prepared soul food for one of the first festivals. The league, thanks to Calhoun, invited a band of steel drummers to perform in a Caribbean-style festival. The attendance grew. Year after year, the popular event has been an annual success. Calhoun still works each year to make it better.
Calhoun and the league eventually dropped the word “Black” from the festival and called it the Heritage Festival. Side-by-side, Black and White children recited poetry at the annual competition. Music and food vendors became a mainstay, and the festivals outgrew the Anniston Museum’s auditorium. The past five festivals have been held in the spacious hallway and main room at the Longleaf Gardens.
“We will be socially distanced, stay safe and make it work,” Calhoun said.
Helping organize the event is Sarah Burke, assistant director of Anniston Museum and Gardens. She agrees that Calhoun is a staple to the museum and gardens.
“When you hear her talk about the festival, it is eye opening. I have been here for seven years, and I have seen children grow up performing at this festival. It is inspiring. Mrs. Calhoun is still the driving force. We sit down with her each year, and she develops the theme, contacts a choir for the event and, last year, she drove to each school handing out flyers. She’s boots on the ground,” Burke said.
Calhoun, who retired almost 30 years ago, has stayed dedicated to not only the Heritage Festival and the museum’s league but also to several other organizations. She founded and/or has served on the following organizations: the Choccolocco Heritage Group for 42 years, the Historical Board of Auburn University for the entire eight years of its existence during the 1990s, the Alabama Historical Board Commission for about 32 years, the Choccolocco Heritage Sewing Group for 20 years, and the Iota Mu Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority for 45 years.
She served for a few years on the Alabama Poverty Project with Wayne Flynt, the well-known professor emeritus from Auburn University who is also an Alabama historian and author.
“Georgia Calhoun is a woman of faith, love and concern for others,” Flynt said. “Some people are givers and some are takers. Georgia is the ultimate giver.”
Even today, Calhoun continues serving because she believes local activities are good for society.
“I’m encouraging more community gatherings and projects,” Calhoun said. “This is how we are going to learn to live with each other. We don’t know each other, but we must communicate and talk. More community programs are vital to making our society more friendly.”
Calhoun said the support she has received from her sorority has enabled her to accomplish many of her goals. She is passing down the responsibility of continuing the Heritage Festival to her sorority after she can no longer help organize it each year.
This year’s Heritage Festival is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Longleaf Botanical Gardens, 920 Museum Dr., Anniston.