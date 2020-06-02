Foundations announce grants for local nonprofits

The Alabama Humanities Foundation and Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama announced this week that they had awarded or planned to award grants to help local nonprofits through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Alabama Humanities Foundation announced Tuesday in a news release it had awarded grants to Anniston Museums and Gardens and the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County.
According to the news release, the foundation has awarded more than $500,000 in grants to nonprofits throughout the state as part of its CARES Relief Grants program.
The release stated the grants were to help nonprofits with humanities as part of their operational needs through the pandemic.
“This has been a difficult time for nonprofits throughout our state, and we were proud to play a role in supporting these organizations during this crisis,” executive director Lynn Clark was quoted as saying.
Susan Williamson, a spokeswoman for the Community Foundation, said the group announced Monday it plans to award nearly $260,000 to 91 nonprofits in the nine-county region it serves.
Williamson said Tuesday the foundation plans to give the grants out within a few days. She said the grants were intended to help provide things like financial assistance for people affected by COVID-19 and support for programs.
“This has really impacted our organizations because they’ve lost their fundraising opportunities,” Williamson said.
Williamson said the foundation had announced applications would be open May 1 and set a deadline for May 15.
“We reached out to all of our non-for-profits and had conversations,” she said.