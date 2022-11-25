 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former McClellan military unit gets long overdue farewell party

15th Field Artillary

Members of the 3rd Battalion 15th Field Artillery Regiment CPT Morris Kay, LTC John Hoehne, an unidentified crew member, and Spec 4 Michael McCallum test fire a large gun at Ft Stewart, GA in  May, 1992.

 Courtesy Photo

LTC John Hoehne was part of the 3rd Battalion 15th Field Artillery Regiment in the Army Reserves that was once stationed at Fort McClellan before it was deactivated in 1994. 

The inactivation happened so fast, Hoehne said, that the group, which once numbered nearly 500, never got to say goodbye in the traditional way the military does when it holds a ceremony called a “Hail and Farewell.” 

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at ashmorrison1105@gmail.comOn Twitter @AshMorrison1105.

 