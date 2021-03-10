Former McClellan HQ up for sale after foreclosure

The former headquarters complex for Fort McClellan will soon go up for sale, more than a year after plans to develop the site into an independent living facility fell through.
“This is not a decision that the MDA board took lightly, and it was a last resort,” said Jason Odom, lawyer for the McClellan Development Authority, the agency responsible for finding civilian uses for the former Army base.
The headquarters building, a three-story office building on Buckner Circle, was once the nerve center of the fort, an Army training base that closed in 1999. In 2017, the MDA sold that building and four nearby barracks to a developer, McClellan Independent Living Facility LP, with a plan to turn it into a 120-bed independent senior living facility.
The $2.3 million deal fit nicely with the hopes of some McClellan officials to market the former base to older people looking for a retirement community.
There’s little evidence anything was done to convert those buildings, though. By early 2020, Anniston city officials, concerned about vandalism and unauthorized use of the site, considered putting the headquarters complex on the city’s nuisance property list.
This week, the MDA began taking out newspaper ads saying it had foreclosed on the property and will sell it to the highest bidder on March 31.
It’s unclear why McClellan Independent Living didn’t proceed with the plan for the building. According to state records, the company is a limited partnership, and its only partner is a company called ASHD Inc.
That company is one of dozens run by a Virginia-based business called American Investor Immigration Funds, which markets sites for development under the EB-5 program. The EB-5 is a type of visa for foreign nationals who invest large amounts of money in U.S. development projects that create jobs.
“ASHD investors hail from China, India, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt,” ASHD states on its website.
Attempts to reach ASHD owners for comment were unsuccessful.
Odom said MDA received $1 million from the developers when it closed on the property, but hasn’t seen the rest of the money it was promised.
He said he’s not sure why the investors never went forward with the plan.
“They’ve given us so many stories, I don’t know which one is true,” he said.