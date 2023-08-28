 Skip to main content
Former McClellan fire station to be sold at auction

Fort McClellan Fire Station auction

The U.S. General Services Administration has announced it is auctioning the former Fort McClellan fire station property at 34 Traffic Circle.

A piece of local history is now for sale at auction.

The U.S. General Services Administration has announced it is auctioning the former Fort McClellan fire station property at 34 Traffic Circle with online bidding scheduled to end Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.

