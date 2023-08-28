Former McClellan fire station to be sold at auction

A piece of local history is now for sale at auction.
The U.S. General Services Administration has announced it is auctioning the former Fort McClellan fire station property at 34 Traffic Circle with online bidding scheduled to end Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.
Updated: August 28, 2023 @ 4:53 pm
A piece of local history is now for sale at auction.
The U.S. General Services Administration has announced it is auctioning the former Fort McClellan fire station property at 34 Traffic Circle with online bidding scheduled to end Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.
While no bids had been recorded as of Monday morning, the opening bid requested is $80,000.
The property, whose condition is not warrantied by the GSA, consists of 0.49 acres “improved with one approximately 8,000 square foot building” and is listed as a commercial property.
The building was originally constructed in 1936 as a fire station for the Fort McClellan Army installation and was used at one time by the Anniston Fire Department.
“The building is an impressive t-shaped two-story stucco masonry structure of Spanish Colonial Revival Style architecture,” reads the GSA’s description of the property. “Characteristics of the building include a red-tiled barrel clay roof, two round arched garage openings, three Juliette iron window balconies and painted stucco exterior walls.”
The property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in Nov. 2006 as a contributing building to the Post Headquarters Historic District citing the district’s significance for the years 1930 through 1941 in the categories of military, architecture, and community planning and development. That district includes most of McClellan’s physical structures including officer’s quarters, garages, barracks, chapel and meeting halls.
“This stalwart structure offers owners a chance to differentiate their business with a structure that offers unique, historical charm,” said Giancarlo Brizzi, regional commissioner for GSA’s Southeast Sunbelt, in a press statement. “It offers an opportunity to preserve a bit of history from our nation's past.”
Information on how to place a bid is available at disposal.gsa.gov.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.
