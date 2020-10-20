Former council candidates say they’ll challenge Anniston election

Standing on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse Tuesday morning, two former candidates for Anniston City Council said they’ll challenge the results of the city’s Oct. 6 runoff in court.
“We need to end voter suppression,” said outgoing Anniston City Councilman Ben Little, whose term ends in early November.
Little lost his council seat on Oct. 6 to Ciara Smith, picking up roughly one third of the vote. Little joined former council candidate Angela Fears on the courthouse steps for a press conference Tuesday. Fears lost a run for the Ward 1 council seat to incumbent Jay Jenkins.
Fears, Little and Ward 3 resident Ralph Bradford said they intend to file a challenge to the Oct. 6 election in circuit court. According to a court motion they supplied to The Anniston Star, the three are representing themselves in the case.
Little and Fears cited problems with the vote in Ward 1, where the polling place at the senior center at McClellan opened late on Election Day because of the late arrival of an election worker. City officials went to court on Election Day to get extended voting hours at the senior center to make up for the late opening.
“They sent out notifications that were confusing to the community,” Fears said.
Fears and Little also claimed that at least one Ward 4 voter cast a ballot in Ward 1, though they declined to name the voter. Bradford, citing an email from a local resident seeking votes for Smith, said there was “outside interference” in the election because people outside Ward 3 campaigned in the Little-Smith race.
“It’s only done in our wards, wards 3 and 2,” Bradford said. “We never go over there to Ward 4 and tell them who to vote for.”
Asked whether out-of-ward campaigning is illegal, Bradford conceded that it isn’t, though he said he said “it’s still an oppressive form of voting.”
There was no evidence Tuesday afternoon that the motion had actually been filed with the court, though there’s often a short lag in online court records. City attorney Bruce Downey said Tuesday that he hadn’t heard of a court challenge.
“If a challenge is being made to the election, then I shouldn’t even comment on it, and I must decline to comment,” Downey said.
The Anniston Star was the only news outlet to show up at the courthouse press conference. Little said local broadcast outlets had planned to come, but were drawn away by breaking news of an apartment fire in Etowah County.
Little said the group would likely hold another event Wednesday.