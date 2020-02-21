Former Consolidated Publishing executive Ed Fowler receives press association honor

Ed Fowler, the former vice president of operations at Consolidated Publishing, is set to be inducted into the Alabama Press Association’s Newspaper Hall of Honor, according to a news release.
Fowler, who died in 2014 at 67, is set to be inducted along with Marcia Sears, former owner of the Shelby County Reporter, at a ceremony at Auburn University on April 4.
Until 2014, Fowler served as vice president of operations for the company that publishes The Anniston Star, The Daily Home and three weekly newspapers.
Fowler had been with Consolidated since 1992, when he was named publisher of The Daily Home.
Fowler began a career in newspapers in 1974, and served as managing editor of The Tuscaloosa News and the Montgomery Advertiser.
He served as president of the association in 2001 and its Journalism Foundation in 1998. Fowler received a lifetime achievement award from the association in 2011.
According to the association’s website, the award “was created to recognize former Alabama Newspaper Executives who have brought honor to the newspaper industry in this state.”
The association inducts two into the Hall of Honor each year.
Sears, along with her husband, Ralph Westgate Sears, also co-owned the Childersburg Star, the Coosa Press and WBYE Radio in Calera. Sears received the same lifetime achievement award in 2003.