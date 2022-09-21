 Skip to main content
Former Calhoun County Sheriff Roy Snead Jr. dies

Former Calhoun County Sheriff Roy Snead, Jr., right, stands with current Sheriff Matthew Wade.

 Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

Former Calhoun County Sheriff Roy C. Snead, Jr., who held the post for 25 years, has died at age 81.

The veteran law enforcement officer died peacefully at his home in Weaver on Sept. 16, his son, Roy Bert Snead, said.