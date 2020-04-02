Former Beckwood Manor to become drug recovery center

The 85-bed former nursing home on Anniston's Leighton Avenue once known as Beckwood Manor changed hands last week — but it won't be converted into a homeless shelter.
Daniel Hughes, director of the nonprofit Seven Springs Ministries, said Thursday that Noland Health Services gave the building to his organization, which plans to use it as a home for women in recovery from drug addiction.
The Leighton Avenue building was a focus of heated debate in the Anniston City Council earlier this year, when the council considered accepting the building for use as a homeless shelter to be run by three local nonprofits. Hughes said he sought the building only after the council postponed a decision on the homeless plan.
“I didn't want to interfere with that,” Hughes said of the homeless shelter proposal. “But after I observed what was going on at the council, it seemed dead anyway.”
The building on Leighton most recently belonged to Birmingham-based Noland Health Services, which recently began moving its Anniston nursing home patients to a newer facility close to Regional Medical Center. Filings with a state hospital board identify it as an 85-bed facility, though Hughes said he's not sure how many women will live there when Seven Springs reopens it.
Based in Anniston, Seven Springs runs recovery programs for drug-addicted people, many of whom arrive at the ministry through court referrals. The nonprofit runs two thrift stores and, according to Hughes, is providing residential care for about 40 women right now at various sites around the county. According to the nonprofit's website, Seven Springs also has a facility for women in the Baldwin county town of Foley.
Hughes said Seven Springs would use the Leighton Avenue building as a home for women in recovery, particularly those who are pregnant or have small kids. He said women who enter residential drug recovery programs often temporarily lose custody of their kids because they can't bring children along.
“What it creates, for women, is shame,” he said of the mother-child separations.
Seeking shelter
Just two months ago, the Leighton Avenue building seemed to be on its way to becoming a homeless shelter. City officials and nonprofit leaders began looking for a new shelter site last year, after the Salvation Army closed its men's shelter on Noble Street.
Three nonprofits — the United Way, Interfaith Ministries and The Right Place — sought and got a $300,000 federal grant to open a center that would house homeless people and offer mental health and recovery services. Noland was poised to give the Leighton Avenue building to the city, which could then lease it to the nonprofits for a nominal fee.
The plan drew opposition from the building's neighbors and from City Councilman Ben Little. The former nursing home is in Little's ward.
Critics said the homeless plan could increase crime and panhandling in their neighborhood, and that it would possibly increase pedestrian crossings on busy Quintard Avenue. Opponents, including Little, also said they weren't consulted about the plan to convert the nursing home before the homeless shelter plan was announced.
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the council had already twice postponed a vote on taking possession of the building, saying they needed to discuss the matter further. Hughes said he was approached by neighbors of the Leighton Avenue building, with questions about Seven Springs possibly using the property, only after the homeless proposal stalled.
Little on Thursday said he thought the Seven Springs proposal was a proper use of the building.
"It's a prime example of working with the community," he said. "We're working together to get things done above-board and in public view."
United Way director Shannon Jenkins said the nonprofit has already made plans to redirect the grant money it intended to use for a shelter.
Some of that money will go to "rapid rehousing" programs that would put homeless people in rental properties, each with a case worker and access to job placement and mental health services, Jenkins said. Some of the money will go to "homeless prevention" programs to help people at risk of being evicted.
Jenkins said he was glad Seven Springs will make use of the building.
"It certainly sounds like something that is needed in our community," he said. "I'm glad this property will be used for a good purpose."
Mayor Jack Draper said city leaders would continue to meet with residents and discuss proposals to provide shelter for homeless people.
"I understand that that's an acute need that has to be addressed," he said. "We're working to identify a location or locations. I understand that that's a particularly vulnerable population, particularly with the problems we're expecting with the coronavirus."
Crisis intervention
Hughes said he'd agreed to hold off on opening a center on the site for at least two months, to allow the city to use the Leighton Avenue building as a surge site for medical care if COVID-19 overwhelms hospitals in the future. The building still has beds and other equipment used when it was a nursing home, city officials have said.
"Right now is not a good time for a ribbon-cutting anyway, or for moving people," he said.
Draper confirmed that local officials are indeed considering the Leighton building as a surge site. Calhoun County had 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, though hospital officials said as late as Wednesday night that no one has been hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease in Anniston.
No one expects that situation to last, with coronavirus surging in other cities and states. The City Council last week gave Draper emergency powers to hire people and enter into contracts without council pre-approval. The mayor said Thursday that he has been constantly on the phone trying to secure surge space and medical equipment.
Barbara Estep, an administrator at Noland, confirmed Thursday that Noland did indeed give the building to Seven Springs. She declined to answer further questions; coronavirus issues are taking up much of Noland's time.