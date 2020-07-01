Ford closes up career at Berman Museum

Sharing his knowledge and insight will be the privilege David Ford misses most after his retirement from the Berman Museum in Anniston.
Ford, the museum’s assistant director, has been with the Berman for 13 years. His retirement was announced Tuesday in a newsletter from the Anniston Museums and Gardens.
"I decided it was probably time. I've certainly reached the age that it's time to go ahead and retire,” Ford, 68, said Wednesday, his first day off the job.
Ford’s long career has been varied in scope. Much of it has been spent in journalism, reporting in print and TV, but mostly in radio at station WDNG in Anniston. In 1988 he took a job as director of the Calhoun County Humane Society, where during a little more than two years he earned high marks for improving its programs and image. He signed on with the Berman as its business office manager in 2007.
The education director of the Berman Museum, Sarah Burke, speaks highly of Ford’s contributions as a leader — he served as interim director in 2014-15 — and what they meant to the museum staff.
“It’s clear to everybody that he’s going to be very well missed across the board,” she said. “He definitely brought a strong presence in.”
She spoke of his presentation for the position, too.
“Every day he had his bow tie, or his tie just so, and ready to take on the world,” Burke said.
He even had a backup bow tie. It was part of his charm, Burke said.
The task Ford enjoyed the most — a pleasure which was reciprocated — was to lead visitors on tours. Group regulars would specifically ask for Ford when they made their annual rounds at the museum. They knew, or would soon learn, that Ford had been personally acquainted with the museum’s founding couple, Farley and Germaine Berman, and could include stories about them as he led his tour of the museum’s exhibits.
According to the museum’s website, the Bermans met during WWII and married shortly after the war. They devoted the next four decades to collecting cultural artifacts together, with Farley’s interest being weaponry, and Germaine’s being art. They were Anniston residents.
Ford’s personal connection with the Berman legacy made for a special tour experience, one he enjoyed providing.
“I just loved doing that. I think that’s what I will miss most — being able to give those tours,” he said.
When Ford spoke with a reporter at the Berman Museum Wednesday morning, he arrived sans bow tie — after all, he was retired. He spoke of the plans that will occupy him, including writing, catching up on house chores, and taking care of his cat, Farley, whom he adopted as a stray from the museum. Ford said he writes every morning, runs, and has recently joined an exercise class.
He expects to be active in the community, too. Ford was named this past Friday as president of the Anniston Morning Rotary Club and he holds the position of senior warden at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels, so the bow tie won’t be put away for long.
“The place I get my bow ties — it’s a place in Vermont — and they’ve got the matching bow ties and masks.” Ford said with a chuckle. “And I thought, no, I’m not doing that.”