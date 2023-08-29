 Skip to main content
Folks, Hodges receive top state planning honors

Anniston City Manager Steven Folks and Public Relations Director Jackson Hodges have been awarded top honors from the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association.

Folks was selected for the Distinguished Leadership Award for an Appointed Public Official.

Stop The Violence & Back To School Bash BW 019.JPG

Anniston City Manager Steven Folks, left, talks with Khiree Battle, 11, at the Stop The Violence Day & Back To School Bash at Zinn Park on July 27. Folks was selected for the Distinguished Leadership Award for an Appointed Public Official by the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association.
Grant Talker

Jackson Hodges, then Anniston Main Street director, talks about a grant available to business and property owners in the historical downtown district on Fe. 23, 2023. Hodges was selected for the Outstanding Media Coverage Award by the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association.

