Folks, Hodges receive top state planning honors

Anniston City Manager Steven Folks, left, talks with Khiree Battle, 11, at the Stop The Violence Day & Back To School Bash at Zinn Park on July 27. Folks was selected for the Distinguished Leadership Award for an Appointed Public Official by the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association.
Jackson Hodges, then Anniston Main Street director, talks about a grant available to business and property owners in the historical downtown district on Fe. 23, 2023. Hodges was selected for the Outstanding Media Coverage Award by the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association.
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks and Public Relations Director Jackson Hodges have been awarded top honors from the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association.
Folks was selected for the Distinguished Leadership Award for an Appointed Public Official.
This award honors an individual for his or her significant and sustained contributions to the planning profession through distinguished practice, teaching or writing. It is given annually to an appointed public official who has had a positive effect on and demonstrated a strong support of planning in the state of Alabama.
Hodges was selected for the Outstanding Media Coverage Award.
This award recognizes outstanding media coverage of planning issues in written or broadcast media by a newspaper, television station, magazine or radio station.
Both Folks and Hodges attributed the award to the City Council’s leadership, their fellow staff members and the supportive residents of Anniston saying in a social media post “without any of these parties success such as this would not be possible.”
The purpose of the association, according to its website, is to help residents of the state improve the quality of their lives through rational and comprehensive approaches to physical, economic, and human resource planning.