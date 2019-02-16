Cornelius Sims Jr, looked out on the crowd, and for a moment his face hinted at the fear any pre-schooler might feel standing on stage in front of more than 100 people.
And then he spoke.
“Today I have a dream, you see,” Sims, a pre-kindergartener at Cobb Elementary, said clearly and calmly. “And here is what it means to me: that poverty and war will end, and everyone would be my friend.”
Sims was one of more than two dozen local students who took the stage at Longleaf Botanical Gardens Saturday, during the oratorical competition Anniston Museum of Natural History’s Black Heritage Festival.
It’s an event that, on paper, sounds impossible to sell in the 21st century. Perhaps 150 grownups, some without kids, gathering to watch children read poetry and political speeches. And often rewarding them with standing ovations.
Anniston’s been doing it for 39 years. Kids memorize and deliver passages by black writers past and present. Judges award prizes to the top performers. Every kid leaves with a $10 prize and a one-year membership to the museum.
“I was trying to accomplish two things at once,” said Georgia Calhoun, founder of the competition. In the 1970s, Calhoun was the only African-American on the museum’s board of directors, and was looking for a way to get the black community to use the museum. Many, she said, still remembered an older city museum downtown that had been off limits during the segregation era.
The Heritage Festival was a way to bring the community to the museum, and the oratorical competition, Calhoun said, would introduce kids to poets they might not have a chance to read in school.
Nearly four decades later, the event combines the edgy intensity of a spelling bee with the pointed politics of a poetry slam.
“How can a hood be understood to strike fear that I am near?” recited a hoodie-clad Ja’Kayden Dates of Golden Springs Elementary, in an oblique reference to Trayvon Martin.
Others delivered classic orations, well known to everyone in the audience — and when they stuck the landing, those students got thunderous applause. That happened for Amelia Jackson of Randolph Park Elementary, who stepped up wearing a black beret and repeated the 1970s black-power recitation “I am somebody,” occasionally with her fist in the air.
“I am God’s child!” she said. “I am Amelia Jackson! I am somebody! You are somebody! We are somebody!”
Still, there were reminders everywhere of the raw terror that, for most people, is public speaking. Even rousing speakers occasionally came to a sudden halt, realizing they’d forgotten their lines. The crowd would nudge them forward with “you got this,” or “you’ll get it next time.”
Those experiences, organizers say, are as important to the competition as the words the students are memorizing.
“It goes to an aspect they may not be getting in school anymore,” said state Rep. Barbara Boyd, D-Anniston, a retired English teacher and a sponsor of the event. “The ability to memorize and to speak in front of an audience is a hard skill to develop.”
Organizers said many of the contest’s best performers are repeat contestants, returning to outdo their performance in an earlier year. There weren’t, however, as many of those this year because the flu is sweeping through local schools, organizers said. Randolph Park had four students in the competition; organizers said the school typically sends more than a dozen. The crowd of more than 100 was enough to overflow Longleaf’s parking lot, but Calhoun said it was still less than the event saw in earlier years.
“Normally they’d be standing along the walls,” she said.