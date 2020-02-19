FIVE THINGS in the grant application for Anniston's proposed homeless shelter

Anniston could be having a very different conversation about homelessness, Megan Brightwell says, if things had been done a little differently.
Brightwell is a member of the newly formed Tyler Hill Neighborhood Association, which came into being after city officials earlier this year announced a plan to turn an 85-bed nursing home on Leighton Avenue into a shelter and services center for homeless people.
Brightwell said she wants to see a solution for the city’s homeless, but has little faith in the proposal after its rollout went so wrong this month.
“They had a great vision for something that could happen,” she said. “They just didn’t come to this community and ask us.”
The homeless-shelter proposal seems to have blown up in the face of shelter advocates this month, with opponents of the plan crowding into the past two council meetings and council members putting off a vote on whether to accept the proposed shelter building, which Noland Health Services has offered to the city for free.
For a while, the tall man in a U.S. Army jacket stood in the back of the room, listening to Annistonians debate the merits and fears of opening a homeless shelter on Leighton Avenue. Then it was the tall man’s turn. He paused, gave his name and said “My address is homeless.”
Much of the controversy this week has centered on information revealed in a 127-page state grant proposal the local United Way filed last year seeking funds to help operate the shelter — a proposal that ultimately resulted in the nonprofit getting $300,000 from the state to set up a shelter. Critics of the shelter proposal say the grant proposal shows the nonprofit was less than honest about its intentions; supporters of the shelter idea say opponents have taken some of that information out of context.
The Anniston Star obtained a copy of the proposal, which is available here, and viewable below. Here are some of the take-home messages from the document:
The United Way had the Noland Health facility in mind months before it told the public. The United Way filed its grant application with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Development on June 14 of last year. It’s clear that the nonprofit already had the Noland Health building on Leighton Avenue in its plans. The proposal cites a building worth $1.56 million in a 2018 tax assessment. There’s even a floor plan for a building labeled “500 Leighton Avenue.”
United Way CEO Shannon Jenkins confirmed Tuesday that the organization did indeed have the Noland site in mind before the application, and did a walkthrough of the building early in the planning process. Brightwell said no one bothered to tell her or other neighbors about that plan until this year.
“We could have been talking about this in July,” she said. “We could have been looking at this as a community months ago.”
The city of Anniston is not on the hook for matching funds. There’s a reason the cost of the building is mentioned in the proposal. The United Way estimates that if the city obtains the building and leases it to the group for $1 per year, that would be equivalent to a donation of $358,000 — money the organization would, one assumes, save in rent. Combined with use of another city facility, the United Way estimates that the city would provide an “in-kind match” of $558,000 toward the project.
Critics of the homeless proposal say it’s proof the city will be on the hook for up to $558,000 in matching funds if the project moves forward. Jenkins said that’s not how the grant application works.
“All of this information is kind of dangerous if you read it straight out, without context,” Jenkins said.
The grant to the United Way is for $300,000, and Jenkins said it requires only $300,000 in matching funds. Jenkins said the United Way and its partners can fill that requirement by directing in-kind contributions to the project. The grant proposal lists a number of potential sources for those in-kind contributions, including $34,000 in labor that would be put in by United Way volunteers. The Anniston building’s lease is one of those potential in-kind sources.
The grant proposal also includes a letter from United Way saying it’s solely responsible for meeting the matching requirement, no matter who else pitches in.
It’s an application to provide services for a four-county area — but that’s not so unusual. Critics of the shelter plan also honed in on another quirk of the grant proposal — the fact that United Way grant writers say they’ll serve a four-county area covering Calhoun, Cherokee, DeKalb and Etowah counties.
For critics of the plan, that’s a sign the shelter could bring in homeless people from far away. Jenkins said it’s largely a formality of the grant process. The Department of Housing and Urban Development has divided the country, for homeless grant purposes, into regions called “continuums of care,” he said. Anniston falls under the four-county continuum covered by the Homeless Coalition of Northeast Alabama.
“The feds choose the region, and we have to work under them to use these dollars,” Jenkins said.
The federal government created the continuum approach in the mid-1990s in an attempt to avoid duplication of effort, said Lillian Zaworksi, a grants official for the Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless. Some Alabama metro areas organized continuums to compete for federal money; Zaworski works for the 43-county continuum that was formed for rural areas that fell outside those metro areas.
She said it’s normal for counties to file multi-county applications.
There’s money for security in the proposal. At recent council meetings, neighbors of the proposed shelter have asked if shelter proponents have a plan for security. United Way officials said they did.
The grant proposal doesn’t include a lot of detail on security, but there is mention of roughly $37,000 set aside to hire off-duty police officers as security guards.
The grant proposal will change. The grant proposal was already out of date by the time Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced the grant award in December. The original plan was to open a temporary shelter by October of last year, with the Leighton shelter opening in March. The City Council doesn’t meet again until March 4 and city officials have said they expect to hold public hearings before acting on the shelter plan.