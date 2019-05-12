Five University of Alabama students are bolstering the ranks of The Anniston Star's newsroom this summer.
The students are part of a year-long master’s degree program in community journalism, known around the Star newsroom as “Comm-J.” The program was founded in 2006 as a joint project of UA and the Ayers Family Institute for Community Journalism.
Star reporter Tim Lockette keeps watch over the students and helps them find stories, refine their reporting and polish their writing each year. He said the first week for the paid workers has gone “great,” and that the students have “hit the ground running.”
“Nothing can replace the experience of writing, and unlike what you may see at other publications, at The Star we can put you to work immediately,” Lockette joked.
This year’s roster of interns is as follows:
Serena Bailey
Age: 23
Hometown: Alabaster
Education: Studied journalism as an undergrad at UA before enrolling in the Comm-J program.
Bailey said journalism is a perfect fit for her.
“When I was younger, my parents would get frustrated with me because I was always asking questions,” she said.
She wrote for The Crimson White, New College Review and Alice Magazine at UA, and interned with The Tuscaloosa News. She wants to write feature stories about pop culture one day, ideally in Los Angeles, where she can interact with the entertainment industry.
“I always liked writing and asking questions and being nosy,” Bailey joked.
Tori Bedsole
Age: 22
Hometown: Pell City
Education: Graduated from Troy University with a political science degree.
Bedsole is no stranger to pressure — while working as an intern at The Brewton Standard, her publisher decided to leave to work at a nonprofit, and the sports writer left for Christmas vacation and never came back — leaving Bedsole alone in the newsroom. She put the paper together herself for a month while waiting for reinforcements.
“Luckily it was over Christmas break,” Bedsole said.
Michaela Hancock
Age: 23
Hometown: Silsbee, Texas
Education: Graduated from UA with a degree in marketing before enrolling in the Comm-J program.
A high grade-point average and solid test scores earned Hancock four years of scholarships at UA, which brought her to Alabama from Texas. She minored in journalism, but wanted to go further.
“I have that, ‘I want to make a difference’ thing that everyone has in the back of their heads,” Hancock said.
Eric Peterson
Age: 24
Hometown: Daphne
Education: Attended St. John’s College in Maryland, then Hendrix College in Arkansas
Peterson studied history as an undergraduate, and worked with an Arkansas television network during a gap year before enrolling at UA. After he finishes the Comm-J program he wants to enroll in law school. He said working as a journalist has helped with his writing and critical thinking skills.
“I want to work in intellectual property law, environmental or energy law or cybersecurity,” he said. “Those seem to be fields that will grow.”
Elizabeth Pritchett
Age: 23
Hometown: Calera
Education: Majored in broadcasting and journalism at the University of Montevallo, with a minor in Spanish.
Pritchett has known since high school that she wants to be a sports reporter. She’s worked on audio and video in the Birmingham Barons control room, written for The Tower, Montevallo’s student newspaper. She prefers broadcast journalism, she said, but she’s always been a writer.
“I was obsessed with ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ and I wrote up a whole new movie. It was like 30 pages long; I wrote the whole movie the way I wanted it to be and we performed it in front of the whole family,” Pritchett said, laughing.
She said sports journalism has always been her dream.
“Honestly, I just really don’t like anything else,” she joked.