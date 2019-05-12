Anniston’s Legacy Club had a busy day on Saturday.
Area teens from the youth leadership organization occupied themselves by putting together a fish fry fundraiser at its headquarters on Christine Avenue, doing everything from breading the fish to preparing plates to delivering the dinners.
The money raised by the efforts of the students will not stay with the Legacy Club, however. It will go to help offset costs for a youth basketball camp held in Anniston later this summer.
Legacy Club co-founder Vicki Floyd said giving back to other community organizations fits in with the mission of the program.
“Helping with youth is our mission, and the Legacy Club has a big group of kids, but we can’t reach everyone,” said Floyd. “When other groups are working with young people, we definitely want to partner with them. It takes all of us working together to try to meet the needs of the community.”
Program director of the basketball camp, Robert Houston, said partnering with the Legacy Club to help raise money for the program was a perfect fit.
“Ms. Vicki and the Legacy Club give back to the community, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do,” Houston said. “We’ve got two initiatives that are aligned for the community, so it’s a perfect fit.”
The camp, which is co-sponsored by Speaking with a Purpose and Anniston painting studio Spritz and Splash, will be held June 26-28 at the Anniston Aquatic and Fitness Center at McClellan. Kids in grades 1-8 can can attend the three-day camp hosted by Allonzo Trier of the NBA’s New York Knicks.
Stefanie Almon, who partners with Houston to help organize the camp, said that Floyd and the Legacy Club even helped inspire the duo to put on the event.
“If we can mimic just a little bit of what she’s doing in this community as a whole, we’ve done something major,” Almon said.
Floyd helped create the Legacy Club in 2004, giving leadership and guidance to teens from Anniston and the surrounding areas.
The group, which gets its name from developing “Leadership, Excellence, Guidance, Academics and Character in our Youth,” has now grown into an official nonprofit with chapters in Centre, Talladega, and Douglasville, Ga.
“We’re not just for students that are making straight A’s, we have students from all walks of life,” said Kendra Reed, granddaughter of Floyd and ambassador for the club. “We bring in the youth to try to give them access to the path to success.”
Akaia Williams, an Oxford High student who has been involved in Legacy since 2016, said she enjoys being a part of the group because it allows her to help in the community.
“It’s so hard to find something that is both good for you and good for the community and helps people,” Williams said. “That’s why I am so in love with being in the group. It feels like when I walk in, I’m surrounded by family members.”
The Legacy Club will be holding a “Debutante Ball & Cotillion” on Saturday, May 18, at 6 p.m. to celebrate graduation for high school seniors in the organization.
“We’ll be celebrating our seniors getting ready to move into college life,” Reed said.