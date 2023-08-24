 Skip to main content
Fish added to Lake Yahou’s stock

Fishing Lake Yahou

Last week a truckload of aquatic inhabitants consisting of 3,200 coppernose bluegill, 800 channel catfish and 20 grass carps were introduced to the 8-acre Lake Yahou, marking the initial phase of a plan to uphold the health and vibrancy of the lake.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

The catfish are jumping at Lake Yahou Park.

Fishing Lake Yahou Park Landen Cotten

Landen Cotten, 5, holds up the channel catfish he caught Wednesday at Lake Yahou Park.
Fishing at Lake Yahou Park Pam Clark, Lillian and Landen Cotten

Pam Clark and her grandchildren, Lillian Cotten, 8, and Landen Cotten, 5, fish at Lake Yahou Park on Wednesday. Last week a truckload of aquatic inhabitants consisting of 3,200 coppernose bluegill, 800 channel catfish and 20 grass carps were introduced to the 8-acre lake, marking the initial phase of a plan to uphold the health and vibrancy of the lake.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562.