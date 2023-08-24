Fish added to Lake Yahou’s stock

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Last week a truckload of aquatic inhabitants consisting of 3,200 coppernose bluegill, 800 channel catfish and 20 grass carps were introduced to the 8-acre Lake Yahou, marking the initial phase of a plan to uphold the health and vibrancy of the lake.
Pam Clark and her grandchildren, Lillian Cotten, 8, and Landen Cotten, 5, fish at Lake Yahou Park on Wednesday. Last week a truckload of aquatic inhabitants consisting of 3,200 coppernose bluegill, 800 channel catfish and 20 grass carps were introduced to the 8-acre lake, marking the initial phase of a plan to uphold the health and vibrancy of the lake.
Last week a truckload of aquatic inhabitants consisting of 3,200 coppernose bluegill, 800 channel catfish and 20 grass carps were introduced to the 8-acre lake, marking the initial phase of a plan to uphold the health and vibrancy of the lake.
On Wednesday Pam Clark watched as her two grandchildren reeled in fish from the tranquil waters.
“I caught a catfish,” Landen Cotten, 5, exclaimed as he reeled in his prize catch on his red-and-black Zebco 202 reel. The reel’s drag setting made that familiar “zzzzzz” sound as Landen battled his fish. Clark helped get the fish off the hook but not before the young angler posed for a picture sporting a mile-wide smile. The fish was released back into the lake because fishing at Lake Yahou is catch and release only, for now.
“Bye-bye fish,” Cotten chirped as the catfish disappeared into the blue waters of the lake.
Kassidy Nance, McClellan Development Authority marketing specialist and executive assistant, said in the summer of 2019, the lake welcomed 800 bass, bluegill and minnows as part of its aquatic community. A year later after Lake Yahou Park’s grand opening to the public in 2022, the MDA decided it was time to take advantage of the free lake testing performed by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR).
In May state biologists carried out an electrofishing survey, using mild electric currents to temporarily immobilize a population of fish for study. They also analyzed the water to get a clear picture of the lake’s ecosystem, Nance said. The state made several recommendations to the MDA for the lake’s upkeep.
The results of the survey offered practical solutions such as distributing agricultural limestone to regulate water pH, launching a fertilization program aimed at stimulating plankton growth and maintaining water clarity with a desired range of 18-24 inches, Nance said.
“Under the ADCNR’s advice, the MDA initiated this biology-based program, beginning with the introduction of carp and catfish and more bite-sized bluegill for the bass to eat,” Nance said.
As winter approaches, agricultural limestone followed by fertilization in the summer of 2024 will offer a pragmatic approach to freshwater fishing sustainability that reinforces Lake Yahou’s health and quality just as much as its scenic beauty, she said. Officials contacted by The Star were not sure how deep the lake is.
MDA executive director Julie Moss said Wednesday she is thankful for the ADNCR’s lake testing program.
“We are able to do this service once a year through the state for free. We will continue to do that so that we can make sure the health of the lake is in good shape for fishing,” Moss said.
The lake — which has a dam at one end — is fed from rainwater runoff from the adjacent mountains, she said.
Moss said that since the lake is a “hidden gem.”
“A lot of people enjoy going and taking their kids, they like that it’s close, it’s probably the closest lake that somebody can fish in the area,” Moss said. “It’s nice because somebody can fish while somebody is walking the trail around it or accessing the 18-mile multi-use trails. They really like that it’s quiet and serene.”
Lake Yahou Park is currently catch and release only, but as the fish mature, the MDA plans to allow select harvest days — another ADCNR suggestion, Nance said.
A $5 permit is required to fish at Lake Yahou that can be purchased from the MDA office at 4975 Bains Gap Road, Anniston, AL. The fishing permit is good for one year.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.