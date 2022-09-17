First Presbyterian Church members seek owner for building

A “For Sale” sign on the grounds of First Presbyterian Church of Anniston belies the fact that its congregation still meets there.
The building at 1701 Henry Road has about 20 to 25 members who hope they can sell their large 58-year-old facility and find a smaller one.
The Rev. Terry Tingle, who drives from Gardendale each Sunday to lead First Presbyterian’s members in worship, and at other times as needed, plans on being a faithful shepherd.
“COVID kind of did us in,” he said, “but this is a great group of folks. I told them I’d stay with them as long as I needed to. They are doing what they feel is God’s will.”
The church finds itself in the same situation as many worshipers whose large, sometimes historical, buildings are hard to maintain because of falling membership numbers and tight budgets. A Gallup Poll published in 2021 showed an almost continual decline in church memberships among adults in the United States. At one point, in 1945, 73 percent of adults considered themselves to be church members, but when the poll was taken in 2020, that number was down to only 47 percent.
A former pastor at First Presbyterian Church, the Rev. David Rice currently serves a Presbyterian congregation in Wooster, Ohio. He said he is saddened by the Anniston church’s decision to sell its building but understands the challenges this congregation faces. The Wooster congregation experienced a downturn in numbers due to the pandemic and the changes in America.
“It is impossible to think that with a plurality of political views, a church would not be affected,” Rice said. “You overlay societal upset with not being able to be together, not sitting together, not on the same pews, not swapping stories about your grandchildren, it is impossible to not be affected.”
Known for its bright, non-traditional architecture and location in a residential area, the First Presbyterian Church building has been a landmark of Anniston’s east side ever since its completion in 1964. Rice said he came to the Anniston church in 2000, and the numbers had declined before he left in 2014.
“We came after the close of Fort McClellan, which was a real hit to the town. Also, our denomination, the Presbyterian Church USA is progressive and was facing some battles about the LGBTQIA+, which was a wider denominational issue,” he said, referring to the issue of same-sex marriage and acceptance of different sexual identities. “Our congregation there didn’t split, but the issue caused some of our more conservative members to leave.”
Since early June, Keith Arendall, a broker associate with the group LCH Commercial Real Estate of Birmingham, has reached out to many local and national entities since taking on the job of trying to sell the First Presbyterian building. Those who might have an interest in the campus include schools, assisted living facilities, day care businesses, junior colleges, apartment developers and office or institutional users, and even The Anniston Star, which owns a facility that is proving too large for its current number of employees.
Carrying a price tag of $2,950,000, the First Presbyterian Church building (original projected cost: $800,000, or about 7.8 million in today’s dollars) is in good shape, according to Arendall. Features, according to an online advertisement, include the belltower, a fellowship hall downstairs, sanctuary, playgrounds, a large industrial kitchen and on-site parking. Its previous belltower made of stone was replaced by a metal structure in 2008.
“It’s a great property, in good condition, and could be a great investment for the right party or somebody looking for an adaptive reuse opportunity,” Arendall said.
Church member R. D. Downing said the members hope a suitable buyer will come along.
“We have our neighbors and the neighborhood in mind,” he said, “We want whoever takes ownership of the building to be a good neighbor.”
Downing is unsure where the congregation may move.
“We do not know where we plan to go, and we are not in a rush.”