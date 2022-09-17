 Skip to main content
First Presbyterian Church members seek owner for building

Anniston First Presbyterian Church

First Presbyterian Church, Anniston, shown via drone in 2019

 Tucker Webb, Daily Home photographer, twebb@dailyhome.com

A “For Sale” sign on the grounds of First Presbyterian Church of Anniston belies the fact that its congregation still meets there.

The building at 1701 Henry Road has about 20 to 25 members who hope they can sell their large 58-year-old facility and find a smaller one.