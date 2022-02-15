First Mardi Gras fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity a success

They weren’t quite virus-blockers, but the masks that guests wore for a special fundraising event this weekend represented enthusiastic support for a longtime local nonprofit.
The event benefited Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity, and the Mardi Gras masquerade ball theme brought out clever disguises and a nice chunk of change for the house-building folks. Held at Longleaf Botanical Gardens, it was Habitat’s first fundraiser gala.
Most of the 150 guests at the gala hid their faces behind feathered and glittered masks and wore clothes fitting for a party in New Orleans.
“We could not be happier with the turnout,” said Amanda Pinson, the executive director for Habitat. We felt like everybody was ready to come out to an event, enjoy themselves and help a worthy cause.”
As she spoke, jazz singers Mary Culpepper and Robert Grind performed for those entering the grand hallway. At the door, the photographer Leah Leary photographed guests as they entered the grand hallway.
All proceeds from the evening will go toward building homes, including two new houses planned for Jacksonville. The city has donated two lots to Habitat. Several other new projects are in the works. House-building will begin taking place in Cleburne County because the nonprofit has expanded its coverage area and added the county’s name to its own. Habitat is soon to complete several “Brush with Kindness” projects, a nationwide program which helps repair and improve the exteriors of those who are elderly, the disabled, veterans and others in need.
“Volunteers are building ramps, repair or extend porches and repair rails,” Pinson said. “These projects will be completed this spring.”
Emcee Keith Word, the former director of the Piedmont Housing Authority, welcomed the guests and praised Habitat’s work
“It has built a hundred and fifty-seven homes in the county and renovated sixty-two others,” Word said. “These figures represent more than nine hundred people.”
When Word’s father died a few years ago, he and his wife, Kathy, donated four lots to Piedmont, and he hopes houses will soon be on them.
“I know some deserving families who still live in public housing and would greatly benefit from the donation we made,” Word said.
After his remarks and a prayer, the guests began dining on Cajun foods, such as shrimp and grits, dirty rice, king cake and caramel bread pudding.
Guests sat at tables decorated in brightly colored napkins and centerpieces made of masks and rhinestones as they talked and listened to music by the Highland Groove Band.
Margaret Baker, who serves in Congressman Mike Rogers’ office as the veteran and military liaison, said her motivation for supporting Habitat is because the organization is so responsive when Rogers’ office has a veteran in need.
“I have worked with Habitat and attended the dedication ceremonies to two houses that went to veterans,” Baker said. “Habitat is great and amazing.”