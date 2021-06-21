Firework roundup: 4th of July in Calhoun County

Fireworks, parades, festivities and festivals are set to fill the communities of Calhoun County during the approaching Independence Day weekend.
Red, white and blue decorations will soon adorn the streets as the City of Oxford’s Freedom Festival makes its way to Oxford Lake Park. The festival will be held on Saturday, July 3, and will feature a parade, petting zoo, bicycle race, and free carnival games. The Freedom Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., wrapping up with the customary fireworks at Oxford Lake.
This year, Oxford’s Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with Oxford Performing Arts Center (OPAC) to add a full five days of patriotic events and programs suited for families in the week leading up to the Freedom Festival.
Events will commence on Monday, June 28, kicking off with the showing of the movie Cars on the south lawn of the Oxford Civic Center, along with the display of police cars and firetrucks.
On Tuesday, OPAC will hold a showing of the movie Captain America, with a children’s party and photo opportunity with Captain America before the movie begins.
Among the movie nights during the week, the Oxford Public Library will have small events throughout the day on Wednesday, June 30.
On July 3, The City of Anniston will host the Noble Street Festival in partnership with Wounded Warriors of Alabama. The festival will include professional bike racing, live music, vendors and carnival rides and will take place between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Proceeds made during the festival will be donated to Wounded Warriors of Alabama.
The City of Jacksonville will hold a fireworks show free of charge on July 3 at the Jacksonville High School football stadium. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m., following live music from a Jacksonville rock band, Parris.
Firework retailers are the latest to fall victim to a supply chain setback. As many firework retailers import their supply, only about half of what is ordered by retailers makes it to the storefront.
Oxford’s BOGO Fireworks owner, Brian Autry, detailed how his business is responding to the current firework shortage.
“Business has been phenomenal. Due to the current fireworks shortage people have been purchasing fireworks earlier than usual this year. There may be a shortage, but we have more inventory now than ever,” Autry said.