Firemen: Duty over fear

When the call came into the Anniston fire department, firemen Joe Evans and Enoch Hughes rushed out of Station 4 on 15th Street to where the bus was burning on the old Birmingham Highway, which is now Alabama 202. They had heard about the violence that had taken place at the bus station on Gurnee Avenue.
The two reached the top of John Hardy Hill in Wellborn, looked down and knew the situation was bad. The fire, the smoke, and the threat of violence from the crowd faced them, but they approached the scene anyway.
Upon arrival, the two recognized that people might still be in the burning, smoking bus. Safety first for human life were words that likely jumped to their minds. They ran to the bus door and perhaps helped people out. They made sure everyone was out of the bus and administered oxygen to those who were overcome, and other fireman arrived.
“Joe’s job was to put the fire out,” said David Boyd, a retired Anniston fireman and assistant chief, who has published a history of the Anniston Fire Department. “There was an extensive fire, and the firemen attacked the fire.”
Boyd worked with Evans and Hughes, but he only talked to Evans about that eventful day. “They did their duty,” Boyd said. “They went down there and did what they could. Back then, medical training was not a part of a firefighter’s duty, but they had some oxygen equipment. There is a photo at the library showing them administering oxygen to someone.”
Another person remembers hearing Evans tell what happened that day.
His son Scott, 65, was only about six years old when the bus burned; however, he grew up hearing his father tell others about the bus burning. He remembers Evans, who later became captain, saying that he dragged people out of the bus. Scott said his father never mentioned to him about being afraid, nor would he have treated blacks any differently from whites.
“It didn’t matter to him what color you were,” Scott said. “He looked at people as people, and he didn’t divide them up in color.”
Scott said he knows his father’s attitude about those of a different race because he often brought black co-workers or black policemen by the house whenever he was working.
“When he died,” said Scott, a retired military veteran, “there were a lot of black people at the funeral. I think some of them were the relatives of the ones he helped the day of the bus burning. As a result of the way he was, I never had a problem working with people of any race. Dad never spoke bad about anyone. They were all people.”