Firearm sellers short on stock as buying trend ramps

Mike Burdett, owner of Anniston pawn shop Mike’s Treasure Chest, said he’s seen the effect of current national turmoil in his own store: People aren’t smiling anymore, but they’re buying a lot more handguns.
“My place is a laughing place, but we’ve had a lot more people come in feeling very serious, and it’s not the laughing, fun place it was,” Burdett said Wednesday. “It’s just a different world now. You don’t know what to say, and it’s hard to tell them not to worry.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has reigned over the American economy and psyche for months, but viral dangers can’t compete with protests, rioting and civil unrest across the nation between police and the public in the last few weeks. The incidents stem from the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who was killed by a police officer on May 25. The officer who killed him, Derek Chauvin, was later charged with second-degree murder, but protest has continued in cities throughout the country — even in Anniston and Jacksonville, though those demonstrations remained peaceful — and Burdett believes they’re a factor in the rush for firearms, along with stimulus payments from the CARES act, which helped customers clear out much of his non-firearm stock, too.
Rifles are selling well, he said, but pistols are on overdrive, a rush that Burdett said he’s seen nothing like in his four decades working in pawn. But it’s not just ride-or-die firearms enthusiasts buying handguns. There are a lot of first-timers, too, people who seem dazed by the prospect of owning firearms even as they purchase them. Those customers stand out to Burdett.
“They tell me they’ve never owned one before, or say, ‘I’ve never had one, what do you suggest,’ or tell me they need something for their house,” he said.
‘It was made for this’
Myles Vess, a 24-year-old former student of Jacksonville State University now living in Madison, is one of those taking their first steps into firearms. Vess participated in protests in Huntsville in the days following Floyd’s death, including one on June 3 at the Madison County Courthouse. The peaceful protest was broken up with tear gas, flashbangs, rubber bullets and batons, according to Vess, and shown in a 16-minute video released by al.com soon after. Police later told the outlet that they believed the use of force was warranted, with agitators amidst protestors allegedly encouraging property destruction.
Vess, who spent time during that protest washing out the eyes of demonstrators who had been exposed to tear gas, had never considered owning a gun before, he said, and had been uncomfortable with them in the past. But the experience was enough to change his mind.
“I became afraid for my home and my family; my thought process was, ‘This is what the Second Amendment is for,’” Vess wrote in a text message. “I’m afraid for me and mine because of the actions of civil servants. It was made for this.”
Vess got his permit online, he said; the form asked for his name, mental health history and a few other details. Nine days later, Vess was approved.
“I have held a gun maybe a total of 10 times in my life and I can now carry a hidden one with me at all times,” Vess wrote.
Higher sales, lower inventory
Richard Patty, owner of Shotgun Sports in Saks, said he estimates his sales are up 200 percent. He’s seen a diverse set of customers buying firearms, especially the elderly and younger adults.
“We had a week where we sold 1,000 guns in a four-day span,” Patty said Wednesday. He’ll have enough stock to last a while, he said, but distributors have had their inventories cleaned out, and getting new guns is a major challenge. Smaller businesses may not fare as well, he said.
“I couldn't order a popsicle right now,” Patty joked.
The stock prices of firearms manufacturers have risen sharply in recent weeks; American Outdoor Brands Corporation — formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation — saw its stock rise from $10.40 per share on May 11 to $16.58 on June 10. Its previous peak for the year was in late February, at $10.90. Other weapons manufacturers, including Sturm, Ruger & Co., have seen their shares nearly double as well over the last month.
Meanwhile, data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System shows about 143,000 handgun background checks from Jan. 1 to May 31 this year. There were about 160,000 background checks throughout all of 2019. Those numbers don’t necessarily equate to handgun sales, the FBI warns; some checks may have barred a sale, for instance, or a customer may have decided not to go through with the purchase. Customers may also have bought more than one gun on a single background check.
The crush of the rush
Patty said he had seen a few similar, but less dramatic, gun rushes before; people had hurried to buy firearms soon after President Barack Obama was elected, fearing a strict change in gun policy. A similar rush occurred in 2014, months after a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in December 2013 put gun control again at the forefront of national policy discussion.
High sales are usually a good thing for retailers, but Patty said he’s concerned about sustainability if demand doesn’t soon level out.
“There needs to be some kind of normalcy to it, because right now there is no inventory to buy,” he said.
Burdett, the pawn shop owner, said competition for inventory between stores has been high as distributors run dry.
“What I’m scared of is distributors selling to some of the bigger retailers,” he said, “some that make big purchases of 25,000 at a time.”
His shop closed for a few weeks when COVID-19 restrictions were put in place, he said, and his stock — all of it, including televisions and computers — had been low when he reopened. It’ll be at least 60 days, the legally mandated wait period before putting pawned items on the shelves, before he can start to replenish his shop. He hoped things might have calmed by then.
“It’s a strange world out there,” Burdett said.