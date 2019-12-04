The state fire marshal is investigating a Tuesday explosion at McClellan that left a man injured, officials said Wednesday morning.
Anniston Fire Chief Chris Collins said the Fire Department got a call Tuesday afternoon about a man burned in an explosion at Cassell Way at McClellan, the former Army base on Anniston’s northeast side.
“We responded to a report of an explosion, treated one patient and later had the patient airlifted to Birmingham,” Collins said.
Anniston’s police chief on Tuesday said a man was burned and suffered a possible fracture in an incident involving gunpowder at the former barracks complex rented by Xtreme Concepts, a government contractor that raises working dogs and trains security forces.
The company’s dog-training arm, iK9, lists its address as 85 Cassell Way. The road often doesn’t appear on maps, but Julie Moss, director of the McClellan Development Authority, said it’s an internal road at the barracks complex that Xtreme rents.
Collins on Wednesday morning declined to provide more detail about the explosion, saying the incident is now in the hands of the state fire marshal. In an email, Jennifer Bowen, a spokeswoman for state fire marshal Scott Pilgreen, confirmed that the state was investigating but declined further comment.
The barracks complex belongs to the McClellan Development Authority, a civilian body charged with finding new uses for land on the former Army base. Xtreme has leased the site from the MDA since 2015, though in recent months the company and the MDA have been locked in a legal battle.
The MDA earlier this year tried to evict Xtreme, citing delinquent rent payments and claiming that e. coli contamination in Cane Creek may be caused by dog feces in runoff from the Xtreme site.
In court hearings earlier this year, the MDA also accused the company of running military simulations that include gunfire and explosives in violation of the company’s lease and city ordinances. Xtreme owner Landon Ash testified that the company used “pyrotechnics,” not explosives.
“There’s a difference,” Ash said in the June hearing. “One’s movie magic, one’s explosives.”
Attempts to reach Xtreme, iK9 and Ash’s lawyer, Tamera Erskine, were not successful Wednesday morning. So too were attempts to reach UAB Hospital for reports on the condition of the man injured in the blast.
Late Tuesday night and also on Wednesday morning, the fence around the Xtreme facility was closed and locked. Workers at the McClellan Medical Mall, an office suite near the Xtreme facility, said they heard no blast but did see ambulances heading toward the site around 5 p.m. Tuesday.