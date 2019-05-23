Anniston firefighters responded Wednesday to a fire that burned three storage buildings and caused an explosion in the Golden Springs community that afternoon.
Anniston fire marshal Jeff Waldrep said Thursday that firefighters were called around 3:15 p.m. to the fire at a home in the 1500 block of Greenbrier Lane.
Waldrep said the fire began in the backyard of the home, spread to the storage shed on the property and then spread to two storage sheds on two adjacent properties.
According to Anniston fire Chief Chris Collins, the fire caused one of the sheds to explode. He said the explosion was likely caused by a flammable liquid stored in a container, but he did not know for sure.
Once firefighters arrived, Waldrep said, they extinguished the fire in several hours.
Collins said no one was injured as a result of the fire. Collins said the blaze destroyed the sheds and melted the siding on some nearby houses.
Waldrep said Thursday afternoon the cause of the fire was being investigated by Anniston fire marshals.