Fire at former nightclub building being investigated

An investigation is underway into a fire that consumed an old Anniston business structure in the early hours of the new year Saturday.
“Sometime after midnight this morning, they had a report that the building on Hillyer Robinson Parkway, which is the old AJ’s and Show Palace, was on fire,” Anniston Fire Marshal Jason Brown said. “It was called in by a sheriff deputy that was passing by and there was no other information about the fire at the time.”
Brown said the Anniston Police Department called for assistance from Oxford Fire Department for an additional “aerial apparatus” on scene, meaning an additional truck ladder.
The AFD Facebook released a statement thanking a few additional agencies for their assistance — the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, and Anniston EMS.
Brown said the cause of the fire is still unknown, stating that the matter was under investigation.
“It’s a big building, it’s going to take us quite some time to complete all that investigation to find out what started that,” Brown said.
Asked if the damage to the building was substantial, Brown said, “Oh yeah, it’s the entire structure.”
There is no further information at the time, according to Brown.