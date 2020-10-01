Final suspect in August robbery sends case to grand jury

The final suspect in an August robbery opted Thursday to send his case to a Calhoun County grand jury.
Deandre Sherrard Coleman, 27, charged with first-degree burglary and shooting into an occupied vehicle, waived his preliminary hearing in Calhoun County District Judge Randy Moeller’s courtroom.
Coleman was charged by Anniston police Sept. 16. Police told The Star then he and six other relatives broke into a woman’s home on Elm Street, held her and her daughter at gunpoint and assaulted her daughter around 1 a.m. Aug. 3.
As the group left, police said, Coleman shot into a car while the woman’s fiance was inside.
The first six defendants were each charged Aug. 11 and all opted to waive their preliminary hearings later that month.
Police said Coleman, the last to be arrested, had actively avoided police since the incident.
Coleman’s attorney, David Scott, declined Thursday afternoon to comment on the case. Coleman remained in Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $45,000 for the two charges.
First-degree burglary is a Class A felony. If convicted, Coleman could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.