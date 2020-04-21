Final Knox concert pushed back to early fall

The Knox Concert Series announced today that it is postponing its grand finale concert from May 14 to early fall. The Alabama Symphony Orchestra, which was to perform at the concert, has canceled all appearances through May 30 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Knox announced last year that it was ending its regular concert series after 74 years, due in part to declining ticket sales. Also ended was the Knox Outdoors Music Festival, which was started in 2017 to appeal to younger concertgoers.
The organization is working with the Alabama Symphony to confirm a new concert date. “They have to line up the rehearsal hall and get other people to agree to the new date,” said Knox vice chairman Brenda Shaw.
There is one silver lining to the postponement, Shaw noted. By the fall, “we will have made it to our 75th year!”
Going forward, Knox will focus on presenting educational programs for area students. Knox plans to continue bringing in the Alabama Ballet for performances of “The Nutcracker” in December, as well as the Alabama Symphony Orchestra for a concert for area sixth-graders.
The board is also interested in looking at other area nonprofit arts groups to see if there might be opportunities to partner up.
But the pandemic is making it difficult to plan those events. “The pandemic has really put the brakes on for us, and I’m sure everybody else,” Shaw said.
She added that the Knox board was hoping to have a meeting this month by teleconference, which would be a first for its members.