Danica and Lori Beth Terrell were both glad their dad happened to take them to Anniston’s Zinn Park on this particular Saturday.
James Terrell had no idea the city’s 7th Annual Family Heritage Festival would be going on when he and his two daughters arrived.
“My wife told me there was a water pad here and we could bring the girls,” Terrell explained. “We show up, and the street is all blocked off. It was a happy surprise and it’s been a fun day.”
The Terrells, along with hundreds of other families, filled the park on Saturday for a day of family fun, food and music.
The festival celebrates unity in the community of Anniston. Charles “DJ Chazz” Barclay, who has helped plan the event since its inception in 2012, served as host and master of ceremonies for the event.
“We want to thank everyone who helped put on this event that helps bring the people of Anniston together,” Barclay announced to the crowd in a welcome to kick off the event around 2 p.m. “If you feel good like me, you’ve got a lot to celebrate today.”
In addition to Zinn Park’s splash pad, kids were greeted with a train ride around the park, a miniature golf station and inflatable bounce houses, slides and obstacle courses.
Kids activities lasted from 2-6 p.m., with live music beginning at 4 p.m. Tim McDonald, Urban Mystic and Big Bobb were among acts that took the stage for concerts scheduled to last until 10 p.m.
Food and drink vendors were on hand to keep guests fed, including Bad Boy BBQ and Q&A Concessions.
Shane Walden, who supervised kids on one of the inflatables provided by Anniston-based Howell Vending & Party Rental, said he was glad to be a small part of helping make the event possible.
“We’re trying to help bring the community together,” Walden said. “You’ve got to have the heart for it. It’s great to be able to see the kids enjoying themselves.”
Oxford native and current University of Alabama at Birmingham student Lydia Heath was on hand to volunteer through Anniston’s Youth Empowered for Success program, which helps local youth develop leadership and give back to the community. The YES program placed several volunteers throughout the park, helping organize and watch over kids’ programs.
“It’s my first year doing this,” Heath said. “I’m enjoying it so far. I love helping out and seeing kids have fun.”