Fellowship group hands out food, warm clothing

A local community organization of churches hosted those in need Saturday morning at the Unity House in Zinn Park in its fourth annual event.
The Higher Ground Ministerial Fellowship (HGMF) brought food, care packages, and a friendly voice, to anyone who felt they had fallen on hard times.
The organization is a group of churches under the leadership of pastor Michael Truss — pastor of New Birth Church in Oxford — that have come together with a common goal.
Pastor of New Life Covenant Church John Elston said the organization pulls together all of their resources to try to make a difference in the community, specifically targeting the homeless.
“Today we’re passing out trays — each tray has chicken, potato salad, green beans,” Elston said. “We’re passing out toboggans; we had one lady donate some handmade toboggans. We have gloves. Hand sanitizer. We try to be effective in giving people some things they really need or otherwise they couldn’t get on their own.”
Elston said each year after group leaders have successfully completed the event, they pull feedback to see what new areas they need to target or what ways they could change for the next year’s event.
Positioned in front of the Unity House welcoming newcomers at the Anniston park was Truss, director of the fellowship, offering words of kindness and encouragement.
“What we want to do and what we desire to do is bring the community together — community serving people,” Truss said. “Because we understand that people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”
Truss said they wanted to do more than make a difference in the community. He wanted to bring the community together under one voice, “despite our background, differences, or ethnicities.”
Truss said the organization already services Talladega County and Calhoun County and wants to expand.
“We want to take this into every city, every community, every county,” Truss said.
Volunteering at the event, handing out care packages and food trays, was Worshunda Collins — pastor of Greater New Life Ministry of Anniston.
“We have a lot of different volunteers in the group to feed the homeless and just show them that we care about them,” Collins said.
Collins said that each year the HGMF has held an event such as this, she and the Greater New Life Ministry of Anniston have been there to provide assistance.
“We work together,” Collins said. “We do it once a year, usually around Thanksgiving. We try to give back and let them know that they’re not alone. We still care about them.”
Collins said at last year’s event, the organization handed out 500 plates to homeless or needy individuals. She said while a lot of the people they serve are homeless, she said they will serve anyone who has fallen on hard times and feels they need it.