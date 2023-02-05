 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Cool cats

Feline variety on display at City Meeting Center

here kitty kitty

Amy Randolf, of Kalamazoo, Mich., holds a five-toed “polydactyl” Maine coon cat, which was shown at the Alabama Paws and Claws Cat Show at the Anniston City Meeting Center Saturday and Sunday.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

The Garfields, Toms and Sylvesters of the pet world have been getting their due this weekend as Alabama Paws and Claws holds its annual cat show at the Anniston City Meeting Center. Breeders and cat lovers from all over the country are showing off their animals under judges’ careful gaze. 

Held Friday for the press and Saturday and Sunday for a public audience, the competition boasts of more than 60 cat breeds — more than a hundred cats — being shown in 20 rings. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.