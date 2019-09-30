The federal government has approved a plan to demolish Glen Addie Homes, the city’s oldest public housing project, Anniston Housing Authority officials announced Monday.
Whether a new housing complex will be built on the same site is still undecided, housing authority executive director Sonny McMahand said.
“We need to meet with our board and talk about our strategies for affordable housing going into the future,” McMahand said.
Built in 1940, the housing complex is home to 164 apartments and the Housing Authority’s central office. Housing officials applied earlier this year for permission to tear down the complex, citing mold problems in some of the buildings. Authority officials were fairly confident they’d get the green light; according to McMahand, federal officials had said the complex should be torn down rather than renovated, due to the mold.
McMahand said Glen Addie’s 112 residents would begin moving out in early 2020, with demolition to begin in late 2021. The housing authority tore down Cooper Homes last year and plans to raze and rebuild Barber Terrace, part of a wider plan to update public housing. With all those demolition plans, McMahand said, the authority typically plans for relocation to take 16 to 18 months.
Plans to rebuild at the Cooper Homes site hit a snag this year when inspectors found that the housing site was built on industrial waste that might need to be cleaned up before construction begins. McMahand said there’s always the chance there could be a similar find at Glen Addie. It’s one reason the housing authority is willing to consider options other than rebuilding on the Glen Addie site.
Slightly more than half the families displaced by last year’s demolition of Cooper Homes are in public housing complexes elsewhere in Anniston…
Most former residents of Cooper found accomodations in other housing projects or accepted rental assistance to live in privately owned rental properties.