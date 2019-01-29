Federal officials selected a Birmingham-based contractor to build a new federal courthouse in downtown Anniston, the General Services Administration announced Tuesday.
BL Harbert International will begin work on the $42.6 million building this fall.
“It’s a very significant step,” said Anniston city manager Jay Johnson. “It shows the GSA is moving this project forward.”
Federal officials last year announced a plan to build a 63,000-square-foot courthouse on Gurnee Avenue, where Anniston City Hall now stands. The new courthouse, once it’s complete in 2021, would replace the current federal courthouse on Noble Street.
The city plans to lease part of The Anniston Star’s building to house city offices while construction goes on. The City Council has yet to make a decision on where City Hall will move after the courthouse is complete.
The land for the new courthouse has yet to change hands – in fact, the GSA is still assessing the City Hall property – but the contract award seems to be a sign the project is moving forward.
Work is expected to begin in September. Johnson on Tuesday said he wouldn’t be surprised to see the start date moved back due to the 35-day federal government shutdown, but GSA spokesman Adam Rondeau said that isn’t going to happen.
“The funds for this project were encumbered before the shutdown started,” he said.
Attempts to reach officials from Harbert weren’t successful Tuesday. The company’s past government construction projects include Homewood’s public safety buildings, several U.S. embassy compounds and a renovation of barracks at South Carolina’s Fort Jackson.
It’s unclear how many jobs the project would create during construction. The city produced a study estimating that more than 300 direct construction jobs would result from the project, though city officials later said the figures at the heart of their study may have been flawed.