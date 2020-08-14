Federal courthouse takes shape in downtown Anniston

The full shape and size of Anniston’s new federal courthouse is now visible on Gurnee Avenue.
Federal judges and city officials earlier this week celebrated the “structural steel topping out” of the $42 million building. According to city spokesman Jackson Hodges, that’s a construction term for the completion of the steel framework of a structure. Passersby can now see the space the courthouse will take up.
“It’s built, but we just need to put some clothes on it,” Hodges said.
Almost a year has passed since Anniston moved City Hall to leased space in the Anniston Star building, transferring the old City Hall site on Gurnee Avenue to the federal General Services Administration for completion of the long-planned courthouse.
Completion date is expected to be in fall 2021, and Hodges said the project is on schedule.
So far, there has been little fanfare to accompany the construction. A groundbreaking ceremony was planned for March, Hodges said, but was canceled due to COVID-19.