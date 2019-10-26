The Coldwater Mountain Fat Tire Fest is set to roll on this weekend, whether the weather brings rain or sunshine.
The biking festival, which began Friday and continues through the weekend, brings competitive and casual cyclists alike into Anniston for a weekend of races, rides, food and fun.
“This is an event where we try to showcase Anniston, Calhoun County and the Coldwater Mountain biking trails,” said Tim Lindblom, the director of the event.
Lindblom said one time-trial event on Friday was canceled due to drizzly weather, but the remainder of the festival will proceed as planned. The event is based at Zinn Park in Anniston, with shuttles running to tracks and locations for the various events.
The event will hold competitive rides, skills clinics and guided tour rides, but Lindblom said it’s the festival atmosphere that draws attendees. Beer and food will be available at various times throughout the festival, with live music Saturday night at Zinn Park.
“We do have a few competitive rides, but we try to deemphasize that. I really think the festival nature is why people come,” he said. “People can come ride the trails anytime, but people are really here for the party.”