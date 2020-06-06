Farmers market returns to Anniston

Gaynell Powell was glad to get out of her kitchen for a while this morning.
Decked out in a hot-pink T-shirt with a cartoon pig on it, Powell sold bags of pork rinds, large and small, from a table at Anniston’s downtown farmers market on 10th Street — rinds she cooked herself at her home in Munford. It’s an old tradition, she said — although now she sells her products while wearing a mask.
“I’m just glad to be back to the market,” Powell said.
Powell was among the dozens of people, both farmers and shoppers, who crowded under a tent in a parking lot on 10th Street today for Anniston’s first farmer’s market of 2020, and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down much of the commerce in the state.
City officials and regular attendees said the crowd at the event seemed bigger than normal, and some cited the 10th Street location as one of the reasons for that.
Historically, farmers market Saturdays were held near the former Anniston City Hall on Gurnee Avenue. Now the old City Hall is gone and a new federal courthouse is beginning to rise in its place. The market’s new location, across from the public library, is closer to the heavily travelled Quintard Avenue.
“I’m glad we’ve got a more visible location, and I’m even happier about the reasons we had to change the location,” said Mayor Jack Draper.
Visitors strolled under the big tent, some of them with their own empty shopping bags in hand, to purchase peaches, peanuts and honey as a band played country music. Many said they saw the event as a sign that life is getting back to normal, even though Draper and other officials took to the microphone for the now-usual reminder to keep a distance and wash hands regularly.
“I’m really pleased to see how many people here have masks on,” Regional Medical Center CEO Louis Bass told the crowd.
In fact, more than half the crowd seemed not to be wearing masks.
Sam Stewart III, son of the late farmer’s market board member Sam Stewart, was among those in the crowd who said the size and closeness of the crowd didn’t worry him much.
“As long as we all practice common sense and keep up hand-washing, I think we’ll be fine,” he said.
That’s become a common sentiment in Calhoun County, perhaps because the coronavirus case count in recent weeks has been relatively low. The county hasn’t seen a death from the virus in more than a month, though three county residents have died from COVID-19. With 174 cases as of Saturday morning, Calhoun has a lower per-capita rate of infections than most Alabama counties.
Even so, the illness in recent weeks seems to have spread about as fast as it did before the initial lockdown. Nearly 20,000 people in the state had confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
There seems to be an increase in newly reported cases of the virus, though the state’s problems in collecting numbers have confounded the count. The new-case count plummeted toward the end of this week, but today the department reported 642 new cases, the most reported in a single day in Alabama. The health department released a statement saying the drop and surge were due to a “lag time” in adding new reports.
Bass, the hospital CEO, is watching another number: hospital beds. There are three patients at RMC right now with COVID-19, he said. At the beginning of the pandemic, hospital officials scrambled to set aside the resources to handle more than 40.
Still, Bass said, the virus remains contagious and the future isn’t certain.
“The only thing I try to say is, don’t quit what you’re doing,” he said. “Don’t think it’s over yet.”