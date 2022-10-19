Family will host vigil for missing Anniston man

Family members of a missing Anniston man, DeAngelo Allen, will hold a vigil Thursday to honor their missing loved one.
Adisa Pruitt, Allen’s mother, invites the community to come together and participate in a vigil Thursday at 6 p.m. at Zinn Park.
“The family would like to unite the community in prayer for DeAngelo. This is an opportunity for us to thank the community for all the love and support that we have received. It is time for us to come together and let Dee know that we will not give up the search for him until we have him home,” Pruitt said.
Community activist Tabatha Best is organizing the vigil.
Those who do not have a candle to bring, one will be provided, as well as hot bowls of chili.
Pruitt said she wished to thank the community for its continued support in bringing home Allen safe, and said she is looking forward to seeing friends and supporters at the vigil.
“We miss him. We love him and his life matters,” Pruitt said.
In addition to the event, friends of the Allen family have put together a GoFundMe account for the family to aid in the continuing efforts to locate the missing man. Those who wish to donate can do so here.