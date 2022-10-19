 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Family will host vigil for missing Anniston man

Glum family

American Red Cross staff member Adisa Pruitt learned that her son, DeAngelo “Dee” Allen (shown in the photo frames), was missing while she was in Florida working on the disaster relief efforts for Hurricane Ian. Photographed here, Pruitt stands with two of Allen’s brothers, Deonta Allen (left) and Tajee Stanford.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Family members of a missing Anniston man, DeAngelo Allen, will hold a vigil Thursday to honor their missing loved one. 

Adisa Pruitt, Allen’s mother, invites the community to come together and participate in a vigil Thursday at 6 p.m. at Zinn Park. 