Family seeks missing man; could be near Wedowee

The family of a Saks man has asked for the public’s help in locating their loved one, after he had last been seen Tuesday afternoon.
John Knoll is 71 years old, 5 foot 4 inches and 130 pounds. He was last heard from Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. after he attempted to pick his daughter up from school, his wife, Paula, said.
“He was driving a 2016 black Nissan Altima with a missing front passenger side hubcap, and damaged front passenger mirror. Tag number: 11HK381,” Knoll’s daughter Kelley Atkins wrote in a Facebook post. “The police say his last cell phone ping was near Wedowee, AL, on Tuesday evening. A police report has been filed and there is an alert out to police stations to watch for him.”
The post said that he was last seen wearing black joggers, a gray T-shirt, and tennis shoes. He is bald and has a gray goatee.
His other daughter, Audra Knoll, said her father had been having some mental difficulties — such as confusion and trouble with dates and times — in the past year and a half following a significant car accident.
“He’s the kind of guy that will help anybody and he treats everybody as nicely as he can,” Audra said. “It’s come and gone, and we recently thought it got better, and then obviously something this week was not right.”
His wife said the day after he went missing was their 21st wedding anniversary.
“I tell everybody ‘He’s a pain in the heiney, but he’s mine,’” Paula said. “I want him home and safe.”
Paula said Knoll had been confused all day and she knew something wasn’t quite right.
“I spoke to him about 3 o’clock, he said he was on his way to pick me up from work — I don’t get off til 5,” Paula said. “He had been struggling with time all day. I told him to go home.”
Paula said her plan was to take Knoll to the emergency department as soon as she got home. “Unfortunately that didn’t happen,” Paula said.
Paula said Knoll then attempted to pick up their 14-year-old daughter from school, but had forgotten that she was leaving school at 10 a.m. and going home with a friend.
“He went to her friend’s house and talked to her,” Paula said. “She called me and told me ‘Daddy was acting strange.’ He called me after that and I told him again to go home.”
Paula said that was the last anyone had heard from him.
Knoll is retired from the circulation departments of The Anniston Star and the Daily Home.
Lead investigator on the case, Doug White, with the Anniston Police Department said the APD was working closely with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), as well as other agencies in an attempt to locate Knoll.
Knoll’s cell phone last pinged south around the Wedowee area off of 431. ALEA and APD planned to deploy a helicopter for an aerial survey of the area.
Audra said she and law enforcement believe he might have been on his way to see daughter Kelley at Auburn, as she was supposed to meet him there on Friday.
“We think he got the days confused,” Audra said. “Dad and I were going to travel to Mobile on Saturday for a memorial.”
White said due to Knoll’s health, they believe he might be in danger or at risk. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Knoll, contact White with APD’s Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.