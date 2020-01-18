Family of Anniston native unhappy with burial provided by funeral director under indictment

Ervin Rudolph was in his 40s when he started dropping hints about how he wanted to be buried.
This was in the 1980s, when Rudolph was an Air Force sergeant stationed in Germany. By chance, his sister Sherrie Habib was in Germany at the same time, married to an airman.
“He used to say, ‘look at that, would you believe this is my baby sister,’” Habib said.
Rudolph was the second of six children in a large Anniston family. Habib was the youngest. She believes that’s why he often talked about his funeral plans with her. She’d be around the longest.
He wanted a mahogany casket, she said. After their mother, Martha Rudolph, died, he said he wanted to be buried beside her at Eden Hills, a cemetery in western Anniston.
“He said ‘our mother was buried in white and purple and I want to be buried in white and purple,’” Habib said.
Habib said her brother took care of part of the arrangements, paying in advance for a funeral and reserving a plot next to their mother. She did the rest, she said, making sure he was laid to rest in a white suit and a purple tie.
But when the family showed up for the funeral, Habib said, they discovered that someone else was buried next to Martha Rudolph. Another grave, down the hillside and near the woods was set aside for her brother. She agreed to move the funeral to the new site.
But she didn’t like it.
“Everybody who knew my brother knew he wanted to be buried near her,” Habib said. “But when the time came, it’s like they all got amnesia.”
A long history
Ervin Rudolph died June 16, 2018. Eleven months later, funeral home director Jeffrey C. Williams would be charged with 31 counts of violating the Pre-Need Funeral and Cemetery Act, Alabama’s law governing funeral services purchased in advance.
According to the May 2019 indictment against him, Williams, through his funeral home Anniston Funeral Services, accepted payments of more than $2,500 each from 31 different people between 2014 and 2018 without having a certificate of authority — essentially a state license — to offer preneed services.
Rudolph’s case isn’t part of that criminal complaint. Habib and her son contacted The Star earlier this month seeking help fixing what they say are ongoing problems with her brother’s burial. They said a veteran’s grave marker, delivered by the VA, wasn’t placed on the grave for months. And they note that the marker, when it was put up, was crooked.
Attempts to reach Williams for comment were unsuccessful. So too were attempts to reach his lawyer in the criminal case.
It’s not the first time customer complaints against Williams have found their way into criminal court. In 2011 prosecutors charged him with fraud, alleging he quoted a $15,000 price for a funeral for Kevin Thompson, the Wellborn Elementary teacher who was killed in a robbery and kidnapping in April of that year.
Prosecutors alleged that Williams later turned to insurance companies and claimed a higher price, $19,000, for the same funeral. The charge against Williams was dismissed when Thompson’s mother, Frances Curry, withdrew from the case, saying she didn’t want anything to distract from the upcoming trial of her son’s killers.
In 2009, a judge awarded $50,000 to a woman who sued Williams, claiming he placed a headstone for her mother at the head of a grave where her mother was not buried. According to court documents, funeral home workers disinterred the body at that gravesite and concluded that the person in the grave was not the woman identified on the gravestone.
Williams never responded to the suit and the judge entered a default judgment.
Still licensed
It’s unclear whether Williams and Anniston Funeral Services are still selling pre-need funerals. The funeral home hasn’t lost its licence, though.
“We have not taken action against him since the indictment,” said Charles Perine, director of the Funeral Service Board, the state body that regulates funeral homes. “We wouldn’t take action on a criminal charge unless there’s a conviction.”
It’s unclear when Williams’ criminal case will come to trial. It’s typical for those cases to take months or even years to come to completion. Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh said the case has been handed over to an assistant attorney general who works with the state Department of Insurance, which prosecutes such cases.
That prosecutor, Dennis Wright, said he was unaware of any additional reports about Williams emerging after his arrest last year. He said cases like the one against Williams are rare — and that he’s in fact the first person prosecuted under the current law on pre-need funerals, passed a few years ago.
According to a document provided by the Funeral Service Board, customers have filed seven complaints against Williams with the board since the 2010 criminal charge against him — including claims he failed to account for funeral donations and failure to register a death. All but one of those claims was dismissed for insufficient evidence, because the complaint was withdrawn or because Williams complied with law, according to the board records.
One complaint against Williams alleging “unprofessional conduct” was filed in December and is still awaiting a decision by the board.
“Based on what I know, he seems to be in over his head,” said state Rep. Koven L. Brown, R-Jacksonville. Brown is a retired funeral home director and author of the most recent revisions to the state’s pre-need funeral law.
Sherrie Habib said she simply wants her brother to get what he paid for. Habib lives in North Carolina, she said, and makes trips to Anniston when she can. She said the last time she visited, months after the funeral, dirt and rocks were still heaped up in a mound on the grave after other graves had been flattened.
“It shredded my heart to pieces,” she said.