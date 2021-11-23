Family not focused on the holiday as their son recovers

Reagan and Cameron Greenwood will not celebrate Thanksgiving as usual this year. They might miss out on their Christmas traditions too, but the Anniston couple do not care. They have their two-and-a-half-year-old son Pruitt James “P.J.” Greenwood, and they are giving thanks for him. P.J. is their only child.
In early October, a turn of events developed that threatened P.J.’s life.On Oct. 7, Reagan, who is a teacher at DeArmanville Elementary School, received a call from a daycare worker at Loving Kids Learning Center where P.J. attends. After the child arrived at classes, which are housed at Parker Memorial Baptist Church, the workers noticed the whites of his eyes had turned yellow, and they called Reagan. The next morning, Cameron drove his son to the pediatrician’s office where a nurse drew blood and sent it to a lab. She was told the results would be back by the following Monday.
Reagan and her parents, Robert and Rhonda Schrader, then carried P.J. on a planned weekend trip to Gatlinburg, Tenn. They kept close watch on him, and when he vomited once in the evening, they packed their belongings and headed to the emergency room at Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham. Cameron drove from Anniston to meet them there. They learned that his enzymes, which were supposed to be 75, were at 5,000. By 10 the next morning, P.J. was in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where he was diagnosed with a common virus called adenovirus and, within days, also diagnosed with acute liver failure. He would possibly need a liver transplant.
By then, Reagan had called her school’s principal, and Cameron had called his boss at NHC Place, where he works. Both were given time off from their jobs and told to address P.J.’s medical needs. Also, Reagan set up a Facebook page called “P.J.’s Praying Pals” that allowed friends and family members to monitor the child’s progress. Reagan’s best friend, Hailey Edison, set up a GoFundMe account for the Greenwoods to help defray the family’s travel and hotel expenses.
P.J. has three other grandparents, Rodney Greenwood and Janet and Eddie Martin, all of Anniston.
P.J. stayed a few days in intensive care at the hospital in Birmingham until the doctors advised the couple to fly their son to Children’s Hospital of Texas in Houston.
“They have a machine there called MARS, which is like dialysis for the liver,” Reagan said. “He never used the machine, but it was there in case he needed it before the transplant could take place.”
A week after arriving in Houston, the family received notice that a liver was available. The surgery Nov. 1 was a success, but it was not without angst. The couple knew someone else had lost a family member.
The family is to remain in Houston a few more weeks — until Dec. 20, anyway — so doctors can oversee his progress. When they return, they will keep P.J. at home because of his vulnerability to contagious illnesses. In the meantime, P.J., whom his daycare supervisor, Candice Feazell, calls a bubbly, funny and super-energetic boy, will be playing with toys and talking on Facetime with his friends at daycare.
“The children ask about P.J. every morning,” Feazell said. “We have sent him videos, and the family has seen us pray for him.”
Recently, P.J.’s classmates spent a week dressing up to celebrate his recovery. On one of those days, the entire class wore pajamas to school as a playful tribute to his nickname. On other days, they celebrated with Wild Hair Day, Wild Sock Day and other themes.
“We wanted to give the kids a chance to celebrate what the Lord has done,” Feazell said.
Reagan said their faith has helped the family stay strong during P.J.’s health crisis, and they are thankful he has not regressed during the illness. Even in their extended-stay hotel in Houston, P.J. can be heard in the background playing and talking nonstop.
“He is an independent child,” Reagan said. “The doctors have asked us to report any decline in his behavior, such as whininess or cognitive issues. Instead, we have seen him continue to grow.”