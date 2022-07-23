 Skip to main content
Families enjoy back-to-school event

Families took their kids of all ages to Nettles Park Saturday to run, play, get sticky-faced and get pumped up about going back to school. Shown above is little De’Lah Rose Montgomery, of Anniston, who was first in line to get her ice cream, her mom waiting nearby.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Anniston’s chapter of the Agency for Substance Abuse Program hosted its annual back-to-school bash at John Nettles Park in Anniston Saturday.

The agency brought back the bouncy houses and free ice cream and school supplies, but this time it also had a special guest barber who was offering free haircuts to the boys for that back-to-school “swagger,” program director Sayram Selase said. 