Families enjoy back-to-school event

Anniston’s chapter of the Agency for Substance Abuse Program hosted its annual back-to-school bash at John Nettles Park in Anniston Saturday.
The agency brought back the bouncy houses and free ice cream and school supplies, but this time it also had a special guest barber who was offering free haircuts to the boys for that back-to-school “swagger,” program director Sayram Selase said.
“We wanted to do something a little different. You know, going back to school, you want the young kids to feel that nice swagger, as they call it,” Selase said.
Selase says the whole point of the event each year is to give the kids something to focus on other than substance abuse, and to put a little fun back into the community.
“We’re giving our free haircuts, free school supplies, free food. So, it’s just a good, nice time in the park and we’re trying to get people to think about family for the most part,” Selase said. “At the end of the day, substance misuse always affects families.”