Families enjoy annual tradition with ‘Museum Day’

Josh Hall, 29, holds Frank Hall, 11 months, as they inspect an inflatable dinosaur at Museum Day on Saturday. 

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

What do a barn owl, a ball python, and a Madagascar hissing cockroach have in common? They were all animal ambassadors for the local “Museum Day.”

The Anniston Museums and Gardens’ well known annual tradition drew in the crowds the minute the doors were open Saturday — kids, teens, parents and the occasional granny. 