 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Families enjoy air conditioned fun at Museum Day

Cool visitations

Visitors escape the heat Saturday with a little educational fun at the Anniston Museums and Gardens. 

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Families seeking fun in a cooler environment found it Saturday at Anniston Museums and Gardens with its annual “Museum Day.” 

Once a year, officials open the doors to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, the Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens for free to the public. With the heat index soaring, folks delighted in the air conditioned entertainment. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.