Families enjoy air conditioned fun at Museum Day

Families seeking fun in a cooler environment found it Saturday at Anniston Museums and Gardens with its annual “Museum Day.”
Once a year, officials open the doors to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, the Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens for free to the public. With the heat index soaring, folks delighted in the air conditioned entertainment.
Kimberly Sharp of Heflin attended the event with her husband and two sons.
“With this kind of heat, and kids, a lot of people don’t get out much anymore. Because the heat is increasing so much each year, it’s really helpful. Especially for the littles, that most of it is inside so we can still get out of the house and enjoy stuff like this without heat strokes,” Sharp said.
It was the first time she’d been to the museum since her third-grade field trip, she said. However, she wanted to let her two-year-old son Preston experience some of the facility’s dinosaur bones and fossils.
“He was super excited, because we had seen that they were putting in some new dino stuff. And so, his big thing right now is dinos,” Sharp said.
Education director Aimee Grey said the event was built with the community in mind. With prices as they are, families often have to cut out activities such as visiting museums because of budgetary reasons.
“This is something that allows you something fun to do while you learn, in the air conditioning,” Grey said.
Grey said that the event also informs the community of the different programs and exhibits the museums have to offer. The collection that both the Berman and the Natural History museums have, people often expect to be in larger cities, Grey said.
“A lot of times people don’t realize what we have here in Anniston. They usually don’t expect this type of collection. This is a world class collection, both the Natural History Museum and the Berman Museum. I can’t tell you how many times I hear, especially the Berman museum, I can’t believe this is in Anniston,” Grey said.
It’s also a great way for families to learn of their membership options. For $90 a year per family, it offers free admission to both museums, plus free access to all the different programs the museum offers.
Saturday, kids stared wide-eyed up at giant African elephant specimens, and marveled at several different hands-on stations. This hands-on feature, Grey said, is intended to allow kids to learn.
“The first thing we tell kids when we go somewhere is ‘Don’t touch,’ right? And in a museum you have to do that in some ways because we want to preserve the collection. But that’s what we all want to do [is touch],” Grey said.
The museum added several different interactive stations throughout the exhibit halls at both museums to encourage that touch interaction. Some had hides or bones of different animals. Some were games — like one where the player guesses which snake is venomous.
It also allowed kids to get up close and personal with several of the museum’s animal ambassadors, like the bearded dragon, tortoise, and hawk.
Sharp said she and her family found it “pretty cool,” and said they would definitely be attending the event next year.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.