False bomb threat called in to Anniston High School

A bomb threat called into Anniston High School shortly before lunch on Wednesday has proven to be false.
Students at AHS were evacuated shortly after lunchtime Wednesday once the school received the threat.
School Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill confirmed to The Anniston Star on site a threat had been called in after which law enforcement authorities were quickly contacted and school staff and administration executed evacuation protocols.
Students were evacuated in a calm fashion to an adjacent field used for band practice. Hill said they would remain there until the building was cleared by authorities.
The school was scheduled to host a special ceremony recognizing two students who were going to sign papers to join the U.S. Armed Forces.
Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Linda Hearn told The Star she was there to attend the ceremony, but the group was asked to leave at approximately 12:45 p.m. and told the ceremony would be rescheduled for a later date.
Hearn said there did not appear to be any signs of urgency or panic by staff or students during the evacuation.
Police Chief Nick Bowles said the “all clear" was given at 1:50 p.m. as the threat proved to be “false” and students were allowed back into the building.
Star reporter Bill Wilson contributed to this report.
