False bomb threat called in to Anniston High School

Anniston High bomb scare

Students at Anniston High School were evacuated shortly after lunchtime Wednesday after a bomb threat was called into the school. Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said the 'all clear' has since been given, and students have returned to classes.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

A bomb threat called into Anniston High School shortly before lunch on Wednesday has proven to be false.

