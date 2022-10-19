 Skip to main content
Fall weekend filled with events in Anniston

102718_Neewollah_006 tp.jpg

A good crowd was on hand for the Neewollah of Oct. 27, 2018, despite the cold wind blowing on Noble Street. 

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

It’s the wrong weekend to fret that there’s “nothing to do” around here.

Myriad events in Anniston will appeal to mountain bikers, jazz musicians, artists, farmers and anyone who supports those pursuits — or just wants a good time with good food. A jazz and art festival, mountain bike excursions and a county fair are there for the partaking.