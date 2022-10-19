Fall weekend filled with events in Anniston

It’s the wrong weekend to fret that there’s “nothing to do” around here.
Myriad events in Anniston will appeal to mountain bikers, jazz musicians, artists, farmers and anyone who supports those pursuits — or just wants a good time with good food. A jazz and art festival, mountain bike excursions and a county fair are there for the partaking.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the various festivities.
“There are great events going on in Anniston this weekend. We have so much to offer and it’s always good to be able to showcase our city,” the mayor said.
“Come out and see what Anniston is all about,” Draper said.
The weather forecast is bringing us cool-to-mild sunny days and frosty nights.
Main Street Anniston’s Jazz and Art Festival
When: Thursday, Oct. 20, 6-9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, 6 - 9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Where: 1118 Noble St.
Cost: The event is free. Some events require a donation/cost.
Karla Eden, Main Street Anniston director, said Main Street Anniston has partnered with Cheaha Creative Arts for a three-day event offering music, art, food, painting classes and a Kid’s Corner.
Eden said the event will kick off Thursday with a free outdoor jazz concert featuring Jacksonville High Jazz Band, JSU Seven-piece Jazz Band and local favorite Melanin Magic, featuring Mary Culpepper, Robert Grind, and Randy Washington. Sparklight is the premier event sponsor and organized the lineup of musicians.
Eden said parents may check their children in at the Kid’s Korner where a $10 donation covers their “Make and Take Art Crafts,” and gives them the opportunity to help create the Community Mural that will then be displayed downtown.
Eden said that a Lowcountry boil will be offered to go along with the community concert and guests can enjoy a touch of New Orleans backdropped by the “Jazz Communion” mural at the intersection of 11th and Noble. A plate of Lowcountry boil will be offered for $25 each however the VIP tickets have been sold out, Eden said.
Chefs Brett and Holly Jenkins will be preparing the Lowcountry boil on Thursday night only, Eden said. Brett Jenkins said his Lowcountry boil — a quintessential one-pot meal — will include shrimp, silver king corn, andouille sausage and red potatoes.
Ted’s Carpet and Floors is sponsoring the now-sold-out VIP experience that includes all you can eat/drink pass and special seating under a beautifully decorated New Orleans-styled tent.
Eden said that inside the former “Noble Shops” building Cheaha Creative Arts will be bringing local artists and artisans including JSU Art department, East Alabama Artists Inc, Mark's Artisan Woodcrafts, the Donoho art program and much more.
On Friday night, Paintology 101 will be hosting a Starry Night Pumpkin painting class. Registration is $40 and seats are limited, Eden said.
“Saturday, the Art Market and Gallery will operate from 4 p.m. till 9 p.m., during the same hours as Neewollah on Noble,” she said.
Neewollah on Noble
When: Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4-9 p.m.
Where: Noble Street
“We have 3 blocks of spooky fun planned for this year’s annual event. The Trunk or Treat Cruise-In will be held in the 900 block of Noble Street, we have 30 plus booths ready for the 1000 block, and the outdoor dining and Kid’s Zone will be held in the 1100 block of Noble Street,” Eden said.
“DJ Cadillac will be spinning everyone’s favorite Halloween hits from the stage and the costume contests welcomes every member of the family, pets included,” she said.
Eden said some of the food vendors include Bonnie Ray’s Bakery, R&R Southern Foods, Let’s B Sweet, Called Coffee Company, Little Lemon, Train Station Cafe, RnB Finz N Chicks.
Eden said the costume contest will begin at 4:15 pm with pets and will end at 7:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up.
Costume contest schedule:
Pets: 4:15 p.m.
Ages 0-1: 4:45 p.m.
Ages 2-4: 5:30 p.m.
Ages 5-8: 6 p.m.
Ages 9-12: 6:30 p.m.
Ages 13-17: 7 p.m.
Ages 18 plus: 7:30 p.m.
Eden said that participants must register on site to be included. Registration for each age category will end 15 minutes prior to their scheduled time.
The Neewollah Kid Zone will feature inflatables, a haunted escape room, games, face painting, and Sam the Balloon Man, she said.
“Bring the entire family to Main Street Anniston’s Neewollah on Noble for a creepy good time. We’ll have costume contests, food trucks, candy, and so much more,” Eden said.
Coldwater Mountain Fat Tire Festival
When: Friday Oct. 21, 12 p.m. - Sunday Oct. 23, 4 p.m.
Where: Zinn Park 101 W 14th St. Anniston
The Coldwater Mountain Fat Tire Festival is a celebration of mountain biking, good food and fellowship said Tim Lindblom, president of the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association president and festival director.
The annual mountain biking event takes place both at Zinn Park and Coldwater Mountain where 45 miles of International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) Bronze singleback trails await the Fat Tire Festival participants.
“It’s our annual three-day event,” Lindblom said. “It’s been going on since about 2016, we expect anywhere from 150 to 200 participants this year.”
Lindblom said that one of the things organizers are passionate about is celebrating local businesses.
“This year the daytime events will be held at the new Coldwater Camp and Cabins which is a campground going in next to Coldwater Mountain. We’re going to be having a dinner held at Coldwater Mountain Brewery so that is celebrating that event. We typically buy a lot of stuff from local folks like Mellow Mushroom, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Lindblom said.
The weekend will not feature any actual racing events but there will be some friendly competition on the trails, he said.
“This is mostly fun, we have some semi-competitive rides but the rides that are competitive really are just for fun and so mostly we host a lot of group rides so we can introduce people to the various trails out on the mountain,” Lindblom said.
“We have a poker ride where people ride around and collect cards and see who can come up with the best poker hand, we have a scavenger hunt which includes a lot of sights in downtown Anniston so that our participants will get out and visit downtown Anniston as well,” Lindblom said.
For more information including registration:
Fall Calhoun County Ag Fair
When: Oct. 19-23
Where: Calhoun County Agri-Center 4500 Bynum Leatherwood Road.
The fall Calhoun County Ag Fair is back with its traditional midway rides, exhibits and carnival food. The proceeds from the fair will benefit youth agriculture programs in Calhoun County.
The fair will open Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 6-9 p.m. and will recognize area students with a reduced admission of $3 each.
Admission for non-student admission will be $5 each.
Ages five and under can enter the gates for free.
Unlimited ride passes (all ages) $15 each.
Thursday thru Saturday, Oct. 20-22 the fair will be open from 6-10 p.m.
Ages five and under can enter the gates for free.
Ages six and up gate admission is $5 per person.
Unlimited ride passes (all ages) $20 each.
Sunday, Oct. 23
The fair will be open from 1-5 p.m.
Ages five and under can enter the gates for free.
Ages six and up gate admission is $5 per person.
Unlimited ride passes (all ages) $20 each.