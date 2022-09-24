Fall festivals draw a crowd on sunny Saturday

Fall is the season of not only pumpkin spice lattes, hay rides and bonfires. ‘Tis also the season for fall festivals.
Locals had the opportunity to festival-hop Saturday with two on the same day. Blackberry Hill Alpaca Farm in Saks and Camp Lee on Choccolocco Road brought out the face painting, craft vendor and funnel cake fun for a double-dose of browsing and nibbling.
From 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Blackberry Hill farm hosted its event and went all out. With 35 vendors ranging from the usual home-based businesses to the Anniston Museum and Gardens which had a hawk and an owl in tow.
Farm owner Debbie Merrill said she and her husband have owned alpacas for 16 years, and have done the festival for 9 years.
Merrill said she believed it was a great turnout, but didn’t have the official count.
“The last one we did before COVID was over 2000, and we’ve been totally busy since about 8:30 this morning. So it’s been good,” Merrill said.
Kids ran around the farm’s setting next to a lake with shady trees weeping over a gravel path while moms and dads meandered around the craft vendors searching for the perfect purchase.
Over at Camp Lee, the fall festival fun began at 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Camp director Ryan Gibbens said the event was a way of bringing the community together.
“We wanted to do this event as a way of involving our community with our camp, showing that this camp can be a place for our community as well as making sure that we’re helping those around us,” Gibbens said.
Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center of Gadsden attended the event for the second year in a row, with pups and feline friends grabbing the attention of all that passed by.
In addition, local food and craft vendors were spread through the campgrounds, as well as laser tag games, a live broadcast football game viewing hall, ziplines and face painting opportunities.
Proceeds from the festival are applied toward camper scholarships as well as to improvements at camp’s cabins, Gibbens said.
“This is our second year. I started it last year. It’s kind of the brainchild of myself and my wife,” Gibbens said. “Thankfully it's not raining. So we’re hoping for a great day today.”
One of the vendors, Doodlebug Designs, had booths at both festivals Saturday. Present at the Camp Lee festival was the mother of the mother-daughter duo, Sherry Peoples. Her daughter Hannah went to the Blackberry Hill festival.
Peoples said the business endeavor was something she and her daughter had wanted to do for a long time. Hannah designs all the products — shirts, car coasters, earrings, keychains and car air fresheners, her mother said.
“This is our third event,” Peoples said. “We love it. We love meeting new people, seeing the faces of people when they see a unique design — because most of her designs she does by herself; nobody else has them.”