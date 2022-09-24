 Skip to main content
Fall festivals draw a crowd on sunny Saturday

At the Blackberry Hill Farm fall festival Saturday, Jessica Azrin, 26, left, chats with Anniston museum education interpreter Makaila Carpenter about the owl, which is one of the museum’s animal ambassadors.

Fall is the season of not only pumpkin spice lattes, hay rides and bonfires. ‘Tis also the season for fall festivals.

Locals had the opportunity to festival-hop Saturday with two on the same day. Blackberry Hill Alpaca Farm in Saks and Camp Lee on Choccolocco Road brought out the face painting, craft vendor and funnel cake fun for a double-dose of browsing and nibbling. 