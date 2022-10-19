 Skip to main content
Event puts homeless in contact with social services

Homeless project

At Homeless Connect at The Bridge, Cody Fortenberry, with the student nursing program at Gadsden State, takes a blood pressure reading on a homeless person.

 Bill Edwards / The Anniston Star

The Bridge at the First United Methodist Church was filled with the spirit of generosity and charitable expertise Wednesday during Project Homeless Connect.

Renee Baker, chair of the Homeless Coalition of Northeast Alabama, said the event alternates once a year between Anniston and Gadsden to offer services to the homeless.