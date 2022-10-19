Event puts homeless in contact with social services

The Bridge at the First United Methodist Church was filled with the spirit of generosity and charitable expertise Wednesday during Project Homeless Connect.
Renee Baker, chair of the Homeless Coalition of Northeast Alabama, said the event alternates once a year between Anniston and Gadsden to offer services to the homeless.
The event was put together by public service agencies encompassing Etowah, Calhoun, Dekalb and Cherokee counties, the city of Anniston and the city of Gadsden.
“This is for homeless persons, we are providing services that are needed for them we have counseling, we have showers available, the housing authority is here, we have haircuts, we have medical screenings, the free clinic is here, the free dental clinic is here,” Baker said.
Baker said the Lions Club Sight Savers group was there providing vision screenings and free reading glasses. The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention was also represented.
“We’re trying to cover mental health, physical health, emotional health and everything that we can,” she said.
The Gadsden State Community College School of Nursing had plenty of volunteers who gave health screenings and other related information, while Jacksonville State University had social workers assisting with the various needs of the homeless.
“They love it, the homeless have always enjoyed this event,” Baker said.
Kyle Bryan, associate pastor of First United Methodist Church, said the warming station held at the same location Tuesday night went smooth.
“It went really well, we started with 25 people at the beginning of the night, and then by the end of the night we had 30,” he said.
Previously the warming station had been at the Anniston’s Carver Community Center but relocated to The Bridge for this season.
“Everybody feels real comfortable in this location,” Bryan said. “I think it made it really easy for them just to transition and feel kinda at home and be the guests we hope they can be,” Bryan said.
Anniston’s public relations director, Jackson Hodges, said the homeless connect event was “terrific.” Anniston has always been a great social service hub, he said.
“We take pride in helping those that need a helping hand up.”
One of the local nonprofits, The Right Place, had a table set up along with a small staff and a volunteer to assist the homeless.
Lori Floyd, executive director of The Right Place, said the nonprofit has been in Anniston for 10 years.
“We do affordable housing and supportive services to low income families and those who are struggling with homelessness in our communities,” Floyd said.
“It’s a great opportunity for those who are struggling to find all of us in one location, it is really hard if you are homeless with no transportation or even new to the area and not really knowing where the resources are,” she said.
Floyd said that soon The Right Place will offer a “drop-in center” that will give area homeless a place to escape from the elements, play cards, watch TV and interact with others.
“And hopefully give them encouragement to move in a new direction,” Floyd said.