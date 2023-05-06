 Skip to main content
Environmental agencies to soon decide on two-year McClellan military review

An organized group of veterans with military service at the former Army base of Fort McClellan between the years of 1950 and 1998 will soon know the answers they have been seeking for several years about the environmental toxic spill sites that used to be there.

The Fort McClellan Veterans Stakeholders Group filed a formal petition for services and a national Cumulative Risk Assessment Study at the Agency for Toxic Substances in Atlanta, Georgia on June 11, 2021. The group recently received an email notice from the agency that the review has been completed and the decision is now undergoing their clearance process prior to a public release.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.