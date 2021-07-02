Entertainment venue at McClellan set to reopen

A McClellan entertainment venue will soon reopen after a lengthy renovation process, its operators said Thursday.
The McClellan Development Authority held a recent gathering at the Monteith Amphitheater and Event Center, an 84-year-old building which at one time hosted concerts and theatrical performances, and in 1942 was the activation site for the Army’s second all-Black division, the 92nd.
The building had fallen into disrepair over the decades. In 2016, a local arts group went to work on the property and found the 12,000-seat amphitheater reclaimed by nature, guarded by a dense thicket of trees growing over its terraced bleacher-style seats, according to an Anniston Star story.
But Tuesday night, the forest had become a grassy knoll serving as backdrop for Gadsden jazz quintet T.A.D. of Jazz’s cover of “Rock With You,” a Michael Jackson classic. Visitors sat inside what would be the backstage area during a typical concert, eating and drinking in the building, which looked brand-new — and cozy, for a former military site.
“We redid the interior of it so it wouldn’t look so militaristic,” said Willie Duncan, a contractor and member of the MDA. Duncan is also part of the renovation team, which includes his son, Corey, and fellow MDA member Joe Harrington. “I hope people say it’s the best-looking place they’ve been in a long, long time.”
The largest room, the “ballroom,” is painted a shade of sky-blue, giving it an open-air appeal. An orb-shaped chandelier gives off a sun-like quality in the open space, while big windows look outside. Corey, the venue’s event manager, said his 12-year-old daughter had picked the colors at the behest of his father.
“He wanted that because it’d have a kid’s optimism,” Corey said. “We wanted to create something to uplift the city.”
Duncan said the new renovations piggyback work that was already underway by The Longleaf Arts Council before the group ran out of money. The council had spent about $500,000 in grant money to revive the suffering venue, a member told The Star in 2016, but there was still at least another $50,000 to invest in audience seating and other features.
Duncan’s group has added walkways and an entryway, as well as redecorated the interior. He said that concrete for a three-tier VIP seating area should be poured in the next two or three months, and a parking area will be added just behind the hill.
Once those elements are in place, Corey said, the venue can begin hosting concerts. The grassy hill will serve as general admission, he said, while the inside can host parties and events for the general public (those reservations are already open).
For booking inquiries, email themonteithamphitheater@gmail.com.