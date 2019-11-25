Petey already knew “fetch” on his first day at the nonprofit Encore Enrichment Center in Anniston, but he wasn’t so familiar with “please give the ball back.”
Encore director Charley Jones tossed around a rope ball on Monday afternoon for Petey, an 18-month-old pit bull, acclimating him to Encore’s playground area. The fenced-in yard — a fixture from the building’s past life as an East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy center — has a sidewalk for leash training and playground equipment that the dogs can climb on. Two weeks of training from now, Petey will know how to sit, shake and return a thrown ball (maybe). Monday, though, he looked just a bit smug speeding by Jones to lie down and chew his prize.
Encore trains shelter and rescue dogs to make them more adoptable; the animals learn to love their leash, not pounce on people and settle down when playtime is over. Since 2017 Encore has trained 182 dogs on either a one- or two-week schedule; of those, 129 have been adopted or rescued.
Last week owners Julie and Tom Madden announced that the service had yet to sustain itself, and if something doesn’t change, they’re likely to close the facility next year.
“We plan on going into 2020,” said Julie Madden, “at least through summer of next year.”
Next fall is when a slew of insurance payments come due, she said, on the building, on liability for the people working there, on the vans that transport animals from and back to their home shelters each night.
“If we’ve not fixed some of the financial problems by then, it might be time to say that we just can’t keep doing this,” Madden said. “It’s nobody’s fault. It’s just a reality.”
The Maddens fell rather than walked into helping Calhoun County dogs in 2017, though they did so with open hearts and open wallets. They’d worked with Cheaha Regional Humane Society for about six months; Julie knew how to teach “nose training” — scent detection, making use of a dog’s hunting instincts, which she said can help shy or overly energetic dogs — but there wasn’t time or space for training. The couple looked for a place to open a small business for nose training, and instead found the UCP building.
Much of what made it perfect for people made it perfect for animals; there were no stairs to fall down while being pulled along by a leashed dog, the floors were covered in easy-to-clean tile and the kitchen converted into a dog-washing room without much fuss.
They bought the place and fixed it up for less than $300,000, Madden said, with a new roof and HVAC system.
Both were former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees; Tom in cybersecurity and Julie in strategic planning, working with grantees. Her years of experience with grant applications should have made finding money a simple proposition, she’d thought, but it hasn’t worked out that way.
“It is not easy to get grant money. There are so many good causes out there, locally and regionally and nationally, and we’re just one voice in all these voices,” Madden said.
Their marketing experience isn’t a deep well, and Madden said they weren’t prepared for the swarm of details that need attention. Social media marketing is tough to learn at 61 years old, she explained. Volunteers want to work with the dogs, not on office work and spreadsheets and maintenance. Even when someone might volunteer, she said, Encore’s hours are during the day, when many people are working.
People support Encore in spirit, but financial support — the only income the service has — isn’t so easy to come by.
“We had a lack of understanding how hard it is to market, to change people’s behavior,” Madden said. “It’s a big leap from saying ‘I like what you do’ to opening a wallet and donating.”
Now Encore is searching for other nonprofits to work with, and looking for grant opportunities. They’re interested in getting veterans to spend time with the dogs; the more strangers the dogs safely meet, Madden said, the better adoption is for them, while veterans might get therapeutic value from the interactions. Similar programs with the elderly could be viable too, Madden thought.
The immediate plan is to try to raise $20,000, four months operating cost, to extend the time the service remains open while the Maddens search for a way to break even. Those interested in helping can donate online eec4sd.org, or write a check made out to EEC and mail it to 301 EA Darden Drive in Anniston, 36201.
Regardless of a potential closure, Madden said she was proud of the work done so far.
“I know that we will have done some good things. I hope that we will have raised awareness of the plight of these dogs that just moved us so much as dog lovers and dog owners,” she said. “We will always feel that, no matter how this story ends.”